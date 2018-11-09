Adaptive Computing Partners With Google Cloud on HPC in the Cloud at SC18
Live Demos of Cloud Bursting will take place at the Google Booth #1604
Brad Serbu, Chief Solution Architect at Adaptive Computing, will be presenting at the Google Cloud Theater (booth #1604) on Tuesday, November 13 from 2 pm – 2:30 pm CST, and Wednesday, November 14 from 11:30 am – 12 pm CST. The presentation, titled “Seamlessly Access Unlimited HPC Compute Resources Available in Google Cloud Platform with NODUS by Adaptive Computing,” will cover the scenario where an HPC system has reached more than 100 percent of its workload capacity and user requirements can’t be accommodated. Adaptive Computing will demonstrate how easy it is to burst additional HPC workload to GCP automatically or on demand, eliminating backlog.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer our customers access to unlimited HPC compute resources available through GCP,” said Arthur Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing. “Adaptive will demonstrate how to launch and scale up High Performance Computing resources in GCP and show how to solve cloud migration challenges.”
In addition to the presentations at the Google Cloud Theater, live demonstrations of NODUS are currently scheduled at Google’s booth (#1604) on Wednesday, November 14 from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm CST.
One-on-one live demonstrations will also be offered at the Adaptive Computing booth# 2406.
