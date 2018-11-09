STS International to Support JPEO-CBRND Contract
Arlington, VA – STS International, Inc., a leading end-to-end integrated solutions and services provider in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and a Veteran-Owned business, has been awarded a contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, known as JPEO-CBRND. This effort establishes the requirement to provide Logistics and Medical professional support, as required, to assist the JPEO-CBRND as the Total Life Cycle Systems Manager for the Chemical and Biological Defense Programs within the Department of Defense. The Joint Enterprise -Omnibus Program, Engineering, and Technical Support Contact -Logistics and Medical (JE-OPETS-LM) is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (MA IDIQ) with a ceiling price of $249 Million.
“STS has a strong background and cavern of expertise in the medical and logistics domains. We are looking forward to starting work and achieving mission success for our customer,” says Dave Morgan, Vice President of STS.
About STS International
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering, Enterprise Asset and Logistics Management, Training and Simulation, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, IT, AI/ML, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, Medical, and other Emerging Markets.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
