STS International Wins Strategic Engineering and Support Services Subcontract with Longeviti
Arlington, VA – STS International, Inc., a leading end-to-end integrated solutions and services provider in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and a Veteran-Owned business, has been awarded a strategic subcontract with Longeviti to support the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific. This contract is a 5 Year, multiple award IDIQ with a total contract value of $100,000,000. STS will be performing work in the areas of Engineering & Support Services for Network & Information Systems Technology Programs.
“STS is eager to work with Longeviti to provide Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific with the engineering and support services required to achieve mission success for our client. This will be our first contract supporting Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific and we are looking forward to the opportunity,” says Dave Morgan, Vice President of STS.
Specifically, STS will work with Longeviti to provide engineering, Cyber Security, network operations (NetOps), information technology services (ITS), and other technical services in support of enterprise networks, devices, communication systems, sensors, applications and information systems.
About STS International
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering and Integration, Enterprise Asset Management, Simulation and Training, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, AI/ML, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, Medical, and other Emerging Markets.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
About Longeviti
Longeviti is a certified 8(a) disadvantaged small business, as well as an ISO 9001:2015 services firm. Longeviti is headquartered in Sterling, VA, and has staff support operations underway throughout the Washington, DC, Metropolitan area as well as coast-to-coast CONUS operations. It was established in 2014, it began operations in earnest in 2016 with subcontract awards from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems where it performed administrative and logistical support activities at Fort Belvoir, VA. It also has contracts with the U. S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, U.S. Department of State and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and. the Commonwealth of Virginia.
