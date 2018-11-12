AI microscopy for everyone

The restoration DL model receives as input a low signal to noise ratio (SNR) image (left) and output a high SNR image (right). Image depicts a cell with fluorescently labelled mitochondria imaged by iSIM (super resolution microscopy).

The segmentation DL model creates a confidence map (middle image) from an electron micrograph (left image). In the confidence map, white = cell, black = cell membrane. Image shows a mouse retina sample imaged by serial block face scanning electron microscopy.

The prediction DL model receives as input a bright field / phase contrast image of cells (left) and the model can predict and paint in the location and texture of each cell's nucleus (center = predicted nuclei only, right = overlay of raw image and predicted nuclei).