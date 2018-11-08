Billionaire Boys Club Leader’s Family Seeks Answers, Offers $100K Reward in Grifter’s Suspicious Disappearance
LOS ANGELES, CA., NOV. 7, 2018 -- The family of Billionaire Boys Club leader Joe Hunt is offering a $100,000 reward for information that solves the 34-year-old mystery of what really happened to Ron Levin, a grifter wanted by the FBI whose disappearance was pinned on Hunt and others but never solved.
“This mystery has haunted my family for 34 years,” shared Hunt’s younger sister, Katherine Olivier. “We’re so frustrated that authorities have paid so little attention to evidence that Ron Levin, a con man, faked his death to avoid paying his debt to society and instead allowed my brother to go to prison for life for a murder that wasn’t one.”
Just prior to his disappearance in 1984, the FBI charged Levin with felony mail fraud and grand theft. Levin’s parents put their house in hock to bail him out, but his freedom was overshadowed by a looming FBI investigation and fast-approaching court date.
“I deduced a long time ago that he fled” and faked his own death to avoid angry creditors, fraud victims, a quickly closing FBI, and trial, Hunt says in a new audio recording at FreeJoeHunt.com in which he summarizes the testimony of multiple witnesses who knew Levin (and who passed polygraph tests) who reported seeing Levin after his disappearance.
When he disappeared, prosecutors said Levin had been murdered, despite the lack of a body or forensic evidence of a violent crime. As the trials and appeals went on, witnesses reported seeing Levin in far-flung locations. But their testimony in the high-profile case was disregarded by authorities -- even though several jurors concluded that Levin was still alive, recalls Hunt attorney Gary Dubcoff. “I would’ve thought that would have been an important fact for the reviewing (habeas corpus judges) to consider, but they all refused to, which is another part of this that was so frustrating,” Dubcoff said.
Levin, who had been to prison before, swore he would never return. Levin’s attorney testified that shortly before his disappearance, Levin asked him about Brazilian extradition treaties. Around the same time, Levin’s hairdresser testified, Levin asked about hair dye; soon after, an investigating officer said he found brown stains in Levin’s bathtub.
