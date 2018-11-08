15th Annual Year-End Review of Medical Privacy and Data Security Enforcement - Melamedia Webinar

Melamedia Webinar Examines the First 15 Years of HIPAA Enforcement with a Focus on What’s Coming Next

Healthcare faces substantially different opportunities and challenges as we all continually adapt to constantly changing health data stewardship capabilities.” — Dennis Melamed, Editor, Health Information Privacy/Security Alert

The world of health data privacy and security has evolved almost beyond recognition since OCR started to enforce HIPAA in April 2003. Healthcare faces substantially different opportunities and challenges as we all constantly adapt to new health data stewardship capabilities.

OCR also is no longer the only major regulator in the health and medical data arena.

Other regulators have taken on more important roles as the FTC and the FDA address the concerns raised by an increasingly networked and digital environment.

States also are flexing some of the regulatory muscle as California enacted a wide-ranging privacy regime and all 50 states now have breach notification laws.

So Melamedia's 15th Annual Year-End Review of Medical Privacy & Security Enforcement provides a unique opportunity to take a deep dive into the enforcement of health data privacy and security that puts today's regulatory and legal challenges into context. To know where we are going, it is useful to know where we’ve been after 15 years of OCR enforcement of HIPAA.

This annual webinar is a "must" for compliance officers, both new to and well-versed in HIPAA/HITECH as well as contractors and vendors seeking to do business with healthcare providers and insurers.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

1 pm - 2:30 pm Eastern Time

THE WEBINAR QUALIFIES FOR IAPP CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS.

The webinar also features an expanded Q&A session to give participants more opportunities to ask the questions that mean the most to them.



PARTICIPANTS WILL BE BRIEFED ON:

* OCR’s current enforcement approach in the wake of increased cybersecurity concerns and more

digital health and medical devices and services;

* The role of state attorneys general in HIPAA/HITECH enforcement;

* HIPAA enforcement and information shared on social media;

* OCR’s use of HIPAA audits in 2018;

* Challenges posed by the new Medicare cards;

* The latest trends in patient complaints over health data privacy and security;

* Lessons learned from HITECH breaches reporting in the last 5 years;

* Why and how BA contracts can be more onerous than OCR resolution agreements

* Key court decisions in 2018;

* How California’s new privacy law and the EU’s directive are influencing HIPAA compliance and

enforcement;

* The prospects for greater FTC and FDA involvement in HIPAA-related matters;

* What to prepare for in 2019; and much more.

FACULTY

Iliana Peters served key roles at HHS Office for Civil Rights, including as OCR’s Acting Deputy Director for Health Information Privacy and Security and as OCR’s Senior Advisor for HIPAA Enforcement. For more than a decade, she both developed HIPAA privacy and security policy, including on emerging technologies and cyber threats, and enforced HIPAA regulations through spearheading multi-million-dollar settlement agreements and civil monetary penalties under HIPAA. She is a shareholder in the nationally-recognized health care practice group of the AmLaw 100 law firm, Polsinelli, P.C.

Dennis Melamed is president of Melamedia, LLC, a regulatory analysis and research firm. He is an adjunct professor at the Drexel ollegeof Medicine where he teaches graduate level courses on health data stewardship, federal regulation of biomedical research and trends in medical device regulation. Dennis works extensively as a regulatory affairs analyst and researcher and has served as consultant on health data stewardship issues for a number of organizations, including the National Governors Association's State Alliance for E-Health. He is the editor and publisher of Health Information Privacy/Security Alert, which has been tracking health data privacy and security issues since 1997.

