Autowit Offers Cutting-Edge Car Accessories that Provide Safety and Comfort for your Daily Drive

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping vehicle tires properly inflated is crucial when on the road, especially when in remote areas. Autowit’s Cordless Tire Inflator provides car owners with an easy, portable solution to get the job done anytime, anyplace. This easy-to-use device will save you a trip to the gas station anytime your tires need an air refill.

The Autowit Cordless Inflator comes with a 6-inch air hose and 11.5-foot adapter cable that connects to your car’s 12-volt power outlet, so you can easily reach any tire on the vehicle. The screw-on air chuck connection provides a tight fit to the tire’s valve stem. To ensure you can always see at night, the inflator includes a built-in work light, and comes with a handy carrying case to keep everything organized. Max pressure goes up to 115 PSI with a continuous 15-minute operation time at 45 PSI (Air Flow: 15L/min) to fill your tire on the go. It runs either on the rechargeable battery or a vehicle’s 12-volt power outlet, making it easy to use without having to drag around a power cord.

The easy-to-read gauge is conveniently set at the recommended pressure (three kinds of unit options are available: PSI, BAR and KPA). Inflating will stop automatically at the preset pressure in case of overinflating. Once you’ve filled the tires, the inflator needs to be cooled off for fifteen min after every pumping. The Autowit Tire Inflator provides three kinds of nozzles: a connection to inflate vehicles (car, motorcycle and bicycle tires), a needle adapter to inflate sporting goods, and a special adapter for swimming pool inflatables.

The Autowit Cordless Inflator is definitely a must-have tool for any emergency roadside kit available at Amazon for $69.99. To learn more about Autowit Cordless Tire Inflator, please visit www.Autowit.com.