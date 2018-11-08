John Lloyd Dean II Donates More Than $5000 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars
About the Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is a nonprofit veterans service made up of veterans who have served and been honorably discharged, as well as military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. The organization has its roots deep in American history, and goes back to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War founded organizations to help protect and preserve the rights of veterans, and to provide critical services such as medical care and pensions for those who had been injured in battle.
Various organizations banded together and the Veterans of Foreign Wars eventually came into being into the organization that it is today. Chapters were founded in Ohio, Colorado and Pennsylvania, and from there the movement spread throughout the country, culminating in the nearly 1.7 million members who are joined today. John Lloyd Dean II is proud to be one of the supporters of such a prestigious and important organization.
John Lloyd Dean II also knows that the VFW was critical in establishing the Veterans Administration, which helped secure compensation for the Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange as well as those suffering from other psychological syndromes. In 2008 the VFW helped the GI Bill get passed, which allowed additional educational benefits for military members who are actively serving, as well as those fighting in the Middle East. The VFW has also provided centers for and improved access to medical aid for women veterans.
The VFW has also been monumental in contributing to the building of the Disabled Veterans for Life Memorial and continues to offer a wide variety of programs and services aimed at supporting veterans and their families, and ensuring that they integrate easily back into life after service.
John Lloyd Dean II is proud to support this organization and the various programmes that they offer.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here