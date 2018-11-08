Phaze Concrete Offers Structurally Sound Suggestions on Finding a Multi-Level Structure Site
Phaze Concrete helps entrepreneurs pick the right location for their Multi-Level Structure.HILDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building multi-level structures have a constant stream of logistics that must be considered and accounted for throughout the build. However, one of the most important decisions a business owner is going to make starts before construction crews are even needed. One of the first major decisions a business owner is going to have to make is to put their multi-level structure.
Phaze Concrete has over a decade of experience working with commercial construction. Throughout this time, they have picked up a few tricks. These tips are what Phaze Construction has found has worked well for people they have done past builds for.
Correct Zoning
Every businessperson should be aware there are separate zones throughout a town, that allow construction on different structures. Residential zones are for houses. Commercial zones are for commercial buildings and businesses. While this might be common knowledge, it is important. Thus, when it comes to building a commercial structure, ensure the lot is zoned properly. In addition to being in a commercially zoned area, check to be certain the specifics of the building are approved.
2. Height Restrictions
A common issue with multi-level structures that other commercial structures usually do not have is height restrictions. There are many factors for this restriction, depending on where the location of the building is going. However, before putting a lot of time and effort into planning the building, figure what the height restrictions are. Surpassing a height restriction is a major problem. It is better to do the research and avoid this mess altogether.
Budget and Time Allocation
Everyone has a budget and a timeframe in which they want to complete a project. Unfortunately, this is not usually the reality. Most projects eventually sacrifice either the initial budget or time allocation. It is rare this does not happen. Sometimes everything does not go exactly as planned. There are many things that can happen throughout the course of a build. Ultimately, leave some wiggle room with both the budget and the amount of time allocated to the project. Obviously, do not let the project drag on for years. Yet, sometimes, there are legitimate reasons for slight setbacks.
Parking and Accessibility
Multi-level structures take up a lot of space. The building itself takes up a lot of room. However, planning must also account for parking and accessibility. After all, what good is a building that nobody can easily access?
While this is important for any business, for a multi-level structure, it is especially important. Multi-level buildings are built for an abundance of people. Whether it is office space, a store, or a warehouse, having enough parking and the accessibility is crucial.
To close, Phaze Concrete wants to make any build as easy as possible for everyone involved. That is why the company is promoting these tips. Builds, both residential and commercial is an art form to Phaze Concrete. Thus, whether they are doing the build or not, the company wants to ensure it is done right.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here