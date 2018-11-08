LineZero Announces Partnership With Workplace by Facebook
LineZero is excited to announce that they are the first Canadian Workplace by Facebook service partner.MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LineZero is excited to announce that they are the first Canadian service partner for Workplace by Facebook.
The workplace is rapidly changing, and organizations find an effective work collaboration tool more important than ever before. LineZero works closely with the Workplace by Facebook team to help organizations fully utilize Workplace, which has already been implemented by more than 30,000 organizations.
But, Workplace by Facebook is more than just a collaboration tool. With it, your employees can use the familiar features of Facebook, with customized privacy and controls that are enterprise-grade. It helps build a stronger and more inclusive corporate culture, encourages more openness and employee involvement within the company, and provides a more solid framework for collaboration between teams and colleagues no matter where they work.
To help organizations get started using Workplace, LineZero has created two offers that are now available.
LineZero’s 1-day Workplace Roadmap Engagement will give organizations an in-depth overview of the benefits of using Workplace, reviewing what’s most important to the organization and understanding current organizational structure before building a roadmap to success.
A Workplace Deployment offer is to help those organizations to fully deploy Workplace by Facebook. This provides organizations with a chance to work with LineZero’s experienced team to plan out their deployment of Workplace by Facebook, including launching the technology itself, communicating that launch to employees, and providing training for employees to maximize ROI and user adoption rates.
About LineZero
LineZero is proud to be recognized as the first Canadian Workplace by Facebook service partner. From design, to pilot, to implementation, LineZero’s expert staff can help organizations build the innovative and collaborative Workplace environment that their employees want.
