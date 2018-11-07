Rhino Shield Helps Businesses throughout Wisconsin
Rhino Shield’s incredible ceramic wall and roof coating technology systems are often times the most sophisticated option for commercial buildings throughout the state. This is due to the tremendous durability and long-lasting effects of Rhino Shield. With thousands of local installations and even more nationally, nothing compares to Rhino Shield’s long-term protection for any building and business.
No matter the need, Rhino Shield covers all areas and every type of climate with customized product formulas guaranteed to not crack, chip, or peel while offering superior corrosion resistance, which is especially important in the harsh weather conditions of Wisconsin. With UV ray reflectivity and waterproofing, backed by Rhino Shields industry best 25-year warranty, businesses will never have to paint again.
One of the major benefits of choosing Rhino Shield as a business is the peace of mind given. With reduced wall coating maintenance costs, businesses can invest in what’s most important to them year round.
By providing longevity, our elastomeric acrylic resins with urethane binders result in a flexible but tough surface. Rhino Shield’s permeability allows the release of condensation and water vapors crucial to preventing coating breakdowns, providing the most durability on the market. The sun can heat your building and increase energy consumption. Rhino Shield’s ceramic formula lowers your wall surface temperature by reflecting solar rays away from your building, saving in cooling costs through solar reflectance technology throughout the year.
We hear from customers that marvel at Rhino Shields waterproofing ability to their business. Rhino Shield Wisconsin seals buildings and prevents water penetration that could result in mold, mildew, and cracking.
You’ll constantly find Rhino Shield installed at numerous retail stores, fast food chains, hotels, universities, and churches worldwide. Rhino Shield is also proud to partner with the government on covering buildings nationally. With clients like Nascar and Firestone Tires, Rhino Shield of Wisconsin is excited to partner with more businesses locally.
With decades of experience and thousands of installations nationally, Rhino Shield breathes new life into businesses throughout Wisconsin. Whether residential or business, Rhino Shield Wisconsin plans on helping everyone experience our revolutionary product throughout the state.
To learn more about Rhino Shield Wisconsin, and to connect with us, click here.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
+1 941-266-8620
email us here