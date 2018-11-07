Passive Income Considerations for Retirement with Andrew Corbman
But there is a way to counter this. “Rather than simply working until you’re old, gray and feeble.” Andrew Corbman says. “Some smart investments earlier on in life can leave you with the mechanisms to enable a significant amount of passive income. This means that even when you’re not actively working, you’ll have measures in place ensuring that your bank account receives a healthy dose of finances every month.”
Property
Perhaps the most obvious choice is property. According to Andrew S. Corbman, the benefits of owning property are two fold. On the surface, properties such as houses, flats and apartments can be rented out to tenants who in turn pay you rent. As long as you have tenants living on your property, you’re guaranteed a return. However, what many people fail to consider is that property also acts as a sort of savings account - but one with a high interest rate. Although the initial cost of buying a property can be steep, it’s not a waste of money, but instead is similar to depositing money into a savings scheme every month. As the value of the property increases, so too will the money you’ve sunk into it, meaning if you need to, you can sell the property for a quick and massive influx of capital.
Unit Trusts
Andrew S. Corbman says that another way of earning passive income in an effective manner is to invest in unit trusts. Essentially it means investing in a broad range of successful companies and having the value of your shares increase as their business grows. Because the investment is a collective one, the risk of losing money is greatly reduced. By investing in unit trusts early on, you can reap the rewards of annual dividends later on in life.
