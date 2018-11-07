Lindemann Chimney Service Offers Homeowners in the Highwood, IL Area Important Chimney Sweeping Services

Lindemann Chimney Service is the premier provider of various chimney services in Highwood, IL and the surrounding area.

Reasons to Sweep Your Chimney Regularly

The buildup of soot and combustion byproducts in your fireplace and chimney can create an unsightly and potentially dangerous mess. Scheduling regular chimney sweeping is the best thing you can do to keep your home safe and odor-free, and it even protects your family’s health. Creosote is the most dangerous of all the combustion byproducts, and while it’s possible to minimize it by burning only seasoned wood and ensuring proper airflow, it will still continue to build up over time. Chimney sweeping is designed to safely remove creosote before it can pose issues for your family or your home.

Creosote has a very distinct odor that becomes quite pungent and strong in humid conditions. Over time, the odor will seep into textiles in your home, and it is very difficult to remove once this occurs. Creosote is also carcinogenic, and while the risk is very slight for homeowners who keep their chimneys clean, excessive buildup can and often does cause health issues. People who have respiratory or autoimmune conditions are especially susceptible to these effects. Of course, the number one concern to do with creosote is its flammability. Left unchecked, it will ignite when it gets hot, and the resulting chimney fire could spread to your home with devastating consequences.

