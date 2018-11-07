Steven R. Pietro shares culinary creations from U.S. military produce supply business
Native-American-Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned Justice Government Supply, Inc. shares a selection of its favorite dishes.PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proudly serving the women and men of the U.S. Military with the finest steaks, roasts, select butcher chops and more, Justice Government Supply, Inc. has established a reputation for honesty, integrity, and outstanding service. These principles, paired with a best-in-industry product, cement the business as an operation wholly committed to serving its clients, partners, and U.S. Troops stationed across the globe, according to Steven R. Pietro.
President of Justice Government Supply, Inc., Steven R. Pietro has been responsible for creating and developing the entire organization's strategic and logistical plans, and successfully implementing them into a cohesive operational framework, for more than a decade.
The company not only guarantees outstanding products but also provides a “Value Added” component. Principal to that commitment of going above and beyond for ultimate Client satisfaction is a list of suggested recipes for its industry-leading beef and pork products, including comfort beef stew and old-school pork spare ribs. Additional beef recipes made available by Justice Government Supply, Inc. include southern-flavor peppered steak, steak au poivre, Sunday dinner ribeye roll roast, and pasta bolognese. Further pork recipes, meanwhile, include rosemary and orange pork chops, rosemary and lemon pepper pork tenderloin, sage and balsamic pork chops, Greek-style pork pocket sandwiches, and a selection of pork-based soups.
Fully aware of the time restrictions in many of the Dining Facilities (DFACS), Justice Government Supply, Inc. has also compiled a second list of “quick and easy” dishes, according to Steven R. Pietro. These include pan-seared steak with roasted red pepper sauce, beef top sirloin steak with mushrooms, T-bone steak with barbecue butter, and vegetable beef soup, all of which can be prepared with Justice Government Supply, Inc.'s products.
Quick and easy pork dishes, says Steven R. Pietro, include apricot-glazed ham steak with brown sugar sweet potatoes, ham and hash brown soup, and chili-rubbed pork chops. The company also offers a number of vegetable-based side dish suggestions, including garlic mashed potatoes.
Coming from a family of 10 children where money was tight, Steven R. Pietro is well aware of how to stretch a dollar and can translate that for maximum plate cost efficiency in the DFACS. So, a Sunday dinner Ribeye Roll Roast is one of his favorites to get the most bang for the buck. The recipe calls for an 8-12 lb. Justice Government Supply, Inc. choice Boneless Ribeye Roll Roast, southern-flavor seasoning, beef broth, dried basil, oregano, and thyme leaves, potatoes, carrots, onions, and flour for thickening.
"Preheat an oven to 350 degrees and place the boneless Ribeye Roll Roast in a baking dish," explains Steven R Pietro. "Sprinkle with southern-flavor seasoning and mix the beef broth, basil, oregano, and thyme together, before pouring the mixture over the meat."
"Cover and bake for 90 minutes," he continues. "Next, chop and place the potatoes, carrots, and onions around the roast before baking for a further 90 minutes or until the meat is tender."
Steven R Pietro advises slicing the roast across the grain. "If desired, thicken the baking dish juices with flour before serving," he adds of the recipe, which provides approximately 20 servings.
At Justice Government Supply, Inc., Steven R Pietro and his team believe that the country's Women and Men in uniform deserve the exact same excellent quality products that our own families dine on and enjoy in our own homes. "As such," he adds, wrapping up, "at Justice Government Supply, Inc. we provide what we call ‘A True Taste of Home’”
A graduate of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and San Diego's California Western School of Law, Steven R. Pietro currently resides in West Palm Beach, Florida. An experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in both the public and private sectors, as well as within the military industry, Steven R Pietro is skilled in sales, team building, public speaking, management, and leadership, among other talents.
