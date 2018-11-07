Charisse Mackenzie shares advice on ways to maintain a desired lifestyle during retirement
Preparing for the future can be one of the most challenging aspects of income planning.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintaining a particular lifestyle during retirement is of utmost importance to most people. According to Charisse Mackenzie of Saturn Wealth, LLC, preparing for this is often one of the most challenging aspects of future income planning. Charisse Mackenzie says this is more often than not, due to the need to address what many in the financial services industry call 'what ifs.'
These so-called 'what ifs' can include anything from the rising of overall living costs to inflation uncertainty, as well as concerns in countless other areas, all of which can complicate matters, Mackenzie explains. "For many people, it can be difficult to make sure that everything is covered," she suggests, pointing out that very rarely does an individual wish to succumb to a lower standard of living in their retirement years.
Mackenzie explains that, individuals wishing to prepare for their financial futures in preparation for retirement, she and her team at Saturn Wealth, LLC can look to help address any one or more of several key areas of planning for retirement. "Individuals are invited to participate in our informational-first discovery process," she suggests, "to pinpoint their retirement goals."
As an example of part of this discovery process, Mackenzie reveals the importance of understanding how and when to take social security in order to potentially maximize its value. "An individual should then determine how their projected retirement tax bracket and how it may affect their plans," she adds.
Next, build and maintain an emergency fund for greater peace of mind says the financial advisor. "Opportunities should be identified to position a portion of an individual's assets to take advantage of upside potential with downside principal protection," suggests Charisse Mackenzie, "and to try to create an income stream which can't be outlived, regardless of how many years are ahead."
Quality income planning is critical for ensuring confidence in tomorrow, says Mackenzie. "We all know to expect the unexpected," she adds, wrapping up, "so why not also plan for it?"
Charisse Mackenzie is president of Saturn Wealth LLC. Named after the famous ballerina Cyd Charisse, Charisse Mackenzie prides herself on helping clients to enjoy retirement with poise and grace. As the president of Saturn Wealth LLC, she and her team provide an array of financial services which helps to simplify comprehensive planning. Charisse Mackenzie believes in informing clients and assisting in their decision-making processes, and helping to ensure that preparation for the future is a team effort.
