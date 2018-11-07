RED RIBBON WEEK OFFERS MESSAGE OF HELP
Deaths from drugs twice as likely as automobile deaths according to most recent statistics
What can you do? You work harder and harder to get the message out – the truth about drugs message.
“The saddest but also the most hopeful thing at the same time is the number of children who want information and booklets to try to help their parents who are struggling with addiction,” said Sue Taylor, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World faith liaison. “The kids have seen the negative effects of addiction and are strongly committed to not falling into the same trap themselves.”
Honoring Red Ribbon Week and its message of drug prevention and education, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World joined with the US Attorney’s Office, the Court Services and Offenders Supervision Agency and many other non-profits hosting drug prevention events throughout Washington, DC, as well as many other cities around the country. It’s a race against time to educate youth and adults alike about the deadly effects of drugs and put the truth about drugs into the hands of thousands.
The consequences of drug abuse affect everyone at all levels of society, whether or not they, their friends or family members are directly involved. For example, drug abuse kills more than 72,000 Americans each year, more than double the number of annual traffic fatalities. This year, the National Institute of Drug Abuse reported that illicit drug use in America contributed to $820 billion in crime, heath-related costs and lost productivity. Deaths from overdoses have been on an alarming uptrend since 2013.
This fall’s events follow a busy summer of outreach activities and booths to educate citizens about various drugs and their dangers.
Drug-Free World continues weekly to work with law enforcement and community activists on effective strategies to reduce the demand for illicit drugs. The Drug-Free World has been educating for over 15 years, believing always that the little girl in the front row must be helped.
“Any successful drug prevention endeavor must include factual drug education at its base to empower individuals with the knowledge to decide for themselves,” said Ms. Taylor, “Once they have that knowledge, they usually make the right choice.”
Red Ribbon week is a national drug prevention and education week held each year to honor the memory of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was tortured and killed in 1985 by drug traffickers while working undercover in Mexico. The National Family Partnership organized the first Red Ribbon Week and has maintained the campaign for over 30 years.
Drug-Free World offers free drug materials to anyone interested. Go to www.drugfreeworld.org for free downloads, videos, or to order printed materials.
A profile of a Drug-Free World advocate and his activities in fighting drug abuse is at https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/michael-deleon.html
It has been conclusively proven that when young people are provided with the truth about drugs—factual information on what drugs are and what they do—usage rates drop.
