Hempure Launches Pet CBD Oil Products with Year Supply Giveaway and Pet CBD Dosage Calculator

CBD oil for pets support aging and anxious pets, providing ease and relief.

Hempure expands their CBD delivery systems to include CBD products formulated for pets and are hosting a giveaway of One Years Supply of Pet CBD!

ASHLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempure Pet CBD oil is a safe, proactive approach to pet health and wellness, curbing situational and behavioral anxiety and supporting natural relief.

"What a lot of people don’t know is that dogs and cats have an endocannabinoid system just like humans do," says Hempure co-founder, Sabina King.

The endocannabinoid system helps balance every major system of the body to reach and maintain a state of homeostasis. When the endocannabinoid system is supported with CBD, it helps pets overcome a wide range of issues including behavioral issues and social, travel, and thunder anxiety. CBD also supports aging joint health in dogs.

Hempure's CBD oil pet product line includes pet CBD drops and pet chews. All Hempure formulas are developed for bioavailability and efficacy with a deep comprehension of cannabinoid therapeutics in canines.

-Pet drops can be added to the pet’s food and the natural flavor will be virtually undetected. Each bottle of Hempure CBD pet drops contains 250 mg of full-spectrum CBD.

-Pet chews are gluten-free, grain-free beef flavored treats containing 2 mg of full-spectrum CBD per treat.

CBD for pets can be used for:

Travel anxiety

Social issues

Joint mobility and ease

Nausea

Gastrointestinal issues

"Dosing properly is key to reaping the benefits of CBD for pets. The Hempure Pet CBD Dosing Calculator makes it easy," states King.

To help pet owners identify the exact right amount of CBD for their dog or cat, Hempure has a created a pet CBD dosing calculator on their site. By entering the weight of the animal, you can quickly determine the amount of CBD to administer to your pet.

All Hempure products, for people and pets, are made from organically-grown hemp with zero THC. This means your dog or cat will not feel any psychoactive effects that could potentially happen when using other CBD products on the market.

Hempure products offer full-spectrum, whole-plant CBD with Zero THC. Dogs and cats receive the incredible health benefits of all the plant's cannabinoids and terpenes that make CBD more bioavailable, without any psychoactive effects.

Each batch of Hempure CBD undergoes rigorous 3rd party lab testing with results published publicly.

