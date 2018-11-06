The Importance of Charity and Why Giving is Important with John Lloyd Dean
It improves your life
“Giving is receiving.” John Lloyd Dean says. By donating to those less fortunate than yourself, you’re not giving away your wealth, you’re spreading happiness. The gratitude that people will give you in return for your kindness will go a long way to making your life better. It’s a strange kind of exchange, but it’s definitely one that will impact your life for the better. Giving is one of the fastest and most effective ways to receive joy into your life.
It strengthens values
The more you give, the more you want to give. According to regular charity contributors such as John Lloyd Dean II, supporting charities imparts a sense of moral duty on the givers. They feel that they have to use their fortunate means to help others, further strengthening this sentiment in the principles and morals.
It changes the lives of others
Above and beyond anything, giving to organisations such as women's shelters and animal rights organisations changes the lives of the people receiving the money. “Although $50 might not seem like that much money to you or me,” John Lloyd Dean II says. “It can make a massive difference in the lives of someone with absolutely nothing.” It could buy them a pair of shoes, or be the difference between them going to school with textbooks or not.
It encourages others to do the same
By donating to charity and making such a big impact on people's lives, you encourage others to follow your example and do the same. Actions speak louder than words, and there’s no action more deafening than seeing donations and charity work changing the lives of those in need.
