Daniel A. Yelovich explores best places in the U.S. for first time home buyers
Licensed mortgage loan officer Daniel A. Yelovich highlights a selection of the most promising-looking cities in which to buyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With demand for property outstripping supply in much of the U.S., affordable real estate is becoming harder to find, especially in coastal cities. According to Daniel A. Yelovich, however, large swathes of the nation still represent smart places to put down affordable roots if relocating is an option. From Indiana to Texas, much of the Midwest and the Southern United States offer fantastic real estate opportunities, the licensed mortgage loan officer and father of two from Glen Ellyn, Illinois suggests.
Looking at loan funding rates, value per square foot, and median listing prices, the mortgage expert, equipped with SmartAsset's recently published list of the best places for first time U.S. home buyers, explores seven of the most currently promising-looking cities in which to buy.
With a higher median listing price than his other six suggestions at $400,000, Dallas, Texas remains an attractive place to buy according to Daniel Yelovich, with an average value per square foot of around $90. Loan funding rates in the city currently sit at 67 percent.
Between 30 and 50 percent cheaper than the other Texan cities on his list of choices, Corpus Christi scores well with a median listing price of a little under $210,000. Loan funding rates hover around 70 percent, and value per square foot equates to almost exactly $90 on average.
The third of four cities in Texas on Yelovich's list, Houston rates well, with loan funding above 70 percent and average square foot values of around $87. Representing the second highest median listing price, the figure for Houston comes in at just under $330,000.
At under $85 per square foot on average, value-wise, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is an even more interesting option, with loan funding rates close to 80 percent and a median listing price under $185,000.
In third place of Daniel A. Yelovich's top seven rated cities for affordable property investment is San Antonio, Texas. The average loan funding rate is low at around 60 percent, yet an $80 per square foot average value and a median listing price of $230,000 make San Antonio an attractive proposition according to the licensed mortgage loan officer.
The second most promising-looking city in which to put down roots is Tulsa, Oklahoma, says Daniel Yelovich. Loan funding rates of over 70 percent and a median listing price under $165,000 see the city score well, boasting a value per square foot of around $78 on average.
Topping Yelovich's picks, however, is Indianapolis, Indiana. With a 75 percent loan funding rate, a median listing price of under $150,000, and an average value per square foot of below $75, the city, he says, represents one of the current best places to secure property in the United States.
A licensed mortgage loan officer for over 20 years, Daniel A. Yelovich currently resides in Glen Ellyn, Illinois with his wife, Janet, and two children, Rebecca and Adam.
