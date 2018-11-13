Psoriasis Risk Linked to Obesity; Weight Loss Shown to Improve Symptoms
Several studies have shown that psoriasis is more common in obese patients. A recent article published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine thoroughly reviews the relationship between psoriasis and obesity by analyzing many different studies and data sources. The article, authored by Orloff et al, states “Because of the numerous detrimental effects of obesity on psoriasis, management should include weight loss as a foremost goal. Weight reduction strategies have a well-documented beneficial effect.”
Understanding the effect of obesity on psoriasis is doubly important for patients because it can affect the dosing of their medications. Obese patients require more medication in order to treat their psoriasis. The review goes on to propose that “evidence suggests that weight loss also potentiates the efficacy of commonly used psoriasis medications.” Weight loss can make those stubborn psoriasis plaques easier to treat.
The authors close by suggesting that patients with psoriasis should discuss a well-rounded treatment plan with their dermatologists. This could include a combination of psoriasis medication and lifestyle changes that lead to weight loss.
