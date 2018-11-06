List Self Storage to Offer SMS Notifications for New Property Alerts

Service enables users real-time updates on self-storage listings

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- List Self Storage (List), the national online platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, is pleased to announce the new “List Alert” service, the website’s new SMS notification system that provides users real-time updates when a property is uploaded to ListSelfStorage.com.

“As a technology platform, we are always exploring opportunities to connect with users and text messaging is List’s natural next step,” stated Theresa Gallas, President of List Self Storage. “We are pleased to offer our users expedited notifications,” she added.

“List Alerts” will automatically text registered users when a new property listing is activated on List Self Storage. The SMS notification will include the property name, location and a link to view more information. To opt in for “List Alert,” text your self-storage property search criteria to 248.473.3747 or visit ListSelfStorage.com.

About List Self Storage

Founded in 2015, List Self Storage, a national platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, has hosted more than $2 billion in self-storage, conversion and development properties for sale nationwide. The website also features a comprehensive online vendor directory for all aspects of developing, building, purchasing, financing, managing and selling a facility. For more information, visit ListSelfStorage.com.

Text notifications for List Self Storage are offered through telecommunications company, Carrier Logix. Carrier Logix provides telephone and Internet services including call centers, mobile communications, cable resources, conference products, cloud-based solutions and hosted voice/SIP carriers to the self-storage industry. For more information, visit CarrierLogix.com.