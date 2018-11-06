Kevin Neal, President & CEO, P3iD Technologies Joins Us “In The Boardroom” To Talk About ECM, ERP, CRM

Kevin Neal, President and CEO, P3iD https://p3idtech.com Xiid.com Steve Visconti - CEO - Xiid www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

And Strategic Relationship With Xiid

We are honored to have Kevin Neal, President & CEO, P3iD join us “In The Boardroom” To Talk About ECM, ERP, CRM and the and the strategic relationship With Xiid.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Kevin. One will read at P3iD, that

“P3iD Technologies develops and integrates, an extensible modular platform for capture, extraction, and storage of documents and data. Based on modern client, mobile, and cloud-based business process solutions, it’s augmented by impenetrable ID verification security, blockchain technology, and speech understanding to serve enterprises of any size. Our people, process, and partners (P3) are the core of our entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, technologies, and our flexibility, which allows organizations to realize a true return on their investment quicker.”

Before drilling down into P3iD solutions, please tell us about your background and may we have a brief company history?

Kevin Neal: Thank you, it is a pleasure to speak with you today, on the important topic of security for the document imaging industry.

P3iD is a two-year-old company born out of necessity in the current era for security within hybrid environment needs for the document imaging and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) industry. I, and our experienced team of professionals, have decades of success for innovating new solutions, being thought-leaders and delivering winning partner marketing programs in these markets. Personally, I have spent over 25 years of my career at leading hardware and software companies such as Fujitsu and ABBYY, where I worked closely with the teams to achieve #1 market share of our products working with such companies as Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Citibank, State of Oklahoma, AutoNation, Social Security Administration and many others for successful implementations of our document automation workflow solutions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What are the key product features and what is the unique value proposition that P3iD delivers to your customers?

Kevin Neal: P3iD automates the processing of paper-based workflows such as Invoices for Accounts Payable and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Receipts for travel & entertainment (T&E) reimbursement or Business Cards for customer relationship management (CRM). This simply means our technology extracts information from scanned documents, then automatically extracts the important information from that image and starts a business workflow process.

The value proposition of our solutions is to drastically decrease the time it takes to process paperwork. For example, it is estimated the cost to process a single invoice manually, is anywhere from $12 on the low-end, to $30 on the higher-end. This cost is due to the manual labor involved to enter the details into an accounts payable system. With P3iD automated document imaging technologies, businesses can now process those same invoices in literally seconds and decrease the operational costs to just a fraction of the manual cost. Additionally, the accuracy rate is much greater than manual input; further saving on costs. Invoices are one good example. Yet within organizations, there are always other document types and business processes that can be easily automated for additional return on investment.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We understand that P3iD has recently entered into a strategic relationship with Xiid (www.Xiid.com). Care to elaborate, Kevin….why Xiid?

Kevin Neal: The very nature of the document imaging business these days, is almost always hybrid environments. Simply because there is a physical document scanner, which is on-premise, connected to a chosen cloud service. And since scanning documents often involves confidential company data or even regulated data, P3iD chose to partner with a company that offered the highest levels of security for hybrid environments, and Xiid fit this requirement perfectly. The first integrated solution we have developed with Xiid is P3iD DoxaScan using the Xiid Identity Management (Xiid.IM) technology which our customers absolutely love.

P3iD feels this is merely the starting point in working with Xiid to take many of our proven traditional imaging technologies and deliver them as secure cloud services with the realization of perfect forward secrecy networks. We are engaged in many areas where Xiid’s current, as well as future technologies, can be of high interest including encryption, blockchain, secure API and, of course, secure-channel communication protocols. It’s imperative to have a go-to partner such as Xiid that is so knowledgeable in so many areas regarding cybersecurity.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any other partnerships, pilots, “wins”, or success stories in the pipeline you care to mention?

Kevin Neal: There are two specific partnerships I would like to share- iKan Software and the TWAIN Working Group.

First, P3iD partner, iKan Software (http://www.ikansoftware.com/), has successfully sold a document management system called Virtual Document Center (VDC) for the past 15 years. However, VDC had traditionally been an on-premise solution. Working in unison with P3iD and Xiid, iKan now offers VDC as a cloud-hosted solution with Active Directory authentication and NO inbound firewall exception using Xiid SealedChannelTM technology. This integration was completed in just a few days and helps iKan Software to open up their document management solution to masses of potential new customers with a secure-channel cloud-service, they could previously not reach as an on-premise only solution.

The second partnership, which P3iD and Xiid are actively working, and should have a big impact, is with the TWAIN Working Group (TWG). TWAIN is an open source scanner driver specification used by tens-of-millions of scanning devices worldwide. However, the TWAIN standard was originally designed only for on-premise architecture. So, the modern version of the standard specification is being developed as TWAIN Direct (http://twaindirect.org/). As a part of the new TWAIN Direct deployment, a TWAIN Cloud will be required. In anticipation of mass adoption for the new TWAIN Direct standard, P3iD is building a secure cloud infrastructure and we will offer secure API’s and SDK’s for software developers. This convenience for developers, offers one comprehensive set of tools to produce secure scanning applications using TWAIN Direct.

We believe these are two imperative examples of taking good technologies and making them great modern technologies. Both iKan Software VDC and TWAIN Direct secure SDK/applications will be more freely available for organizations to consume, as well as affordable with cloud services economies of scale. As Xiid CEO, Steve Visconti explained, “P3iD is an experienced team with excellent relationships in the document capture and imaging market, where they have been able to quickly find exactly the right types of partners that are also thought-leaders to help transition their businesses and technologies in this new era of secure scanning hybrid environments.”

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com:What are your key target markets?

Kevin Neal: Currently, we are targeting Microsoft partners which have a focus on installing and configuring Active Directory. P3iD believes working with these partners, we can provide complementary document imaging solutions that help to decrease operational costs associated with manually processing paper. It improves client experiences as well as creates a business advantage for organizations.

The engagement process with Microsoft AD partners is rather simple- P3iD applications are fundamentally an application layer, using an existing network and the customers existing Active Directory credentials. There is no change to the customer's current login process, and in fact can be improved with single-sign on with Xiid, which is key to avoid an unnecessary disruption. P3iD document imaging is simply a better, automated, way for organizations of all sizes, in all industries to benefit from business efficiencies when processing paper documents.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: As we head into Q4 2018, and with 2019 right around the corner, what lies ahead for P3iD?

Kevin Neal: P3iD is very excited for the upcoming year and scaling-up our business. We have always been a group of thought-leaders who enjoy solving practical, yet also useful business challenges, with our document imaging technologies. We look forward to assisting partners and customers securely make the transition to the cloud. As a company, we are really proud of that and we encourage all discussions to participate in our ever-evolving ecosystem or technology partners. We anticipate issues arising in current technologies, and we pinpoint existing problem areas, then we get to work on the solution.

The document imaging market has a lengthy history of success in providing business process efficiencies. However, this has been primarily in on-premise deployments. As traditional technologies are re-engineered with modern cloud architectures it’s a perfect time for P3iD and Xiid to work together to provide a solid foundation from a security perspective, particularly.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thanks again for joining us today, Kevin. Any other subjects you’d like to discuss?

Kevin Neal: Yes, there is one last subject that I would like to touch on today- the topic of trust. Throughout my career, and the assembly of the P3iD team, we have always taken the consequences, good or bad, of what we offer with our document imaging technologies very seriously. Why? Because organizations have to trust that our imaging/business process systems operate reliably and it takes great trust for organizations to embrace change, even when it’s obviously so positive for their overall business.

There is a lot of fluff and marketing talk about how everyone’s technology and solutions are always the best; which might very well be the case in some instances. However, I would offer the advice that any vendor with a broad claim such as this does not have your businesses best interest in mind. It always depends on your organization’s specific requirements, existing technology assets and, especially, overall personnel skillsets. Therefore, we suggest thinking globally, but acting locally with a small pilot project, working alongside trusted partners to truly demonstrate success that could be then replicated throughout the entire organization. In other words, find a trusted partner with a consultative approach because one size does not fit all.

For more information:

P3iD Technologies: https://p3idtech.com/about/

Xiid: www.Xiid.com

SecuritySolutionsWatch: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

