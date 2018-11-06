Issued by P2Sample

P2Sample becomes industry's first end-to-end programmatic panel management and sample blending platform

P2Sample

P2Sample

Leading sample automation company completes development on feasibility API, enabling programmatic sample and panel execution from start to finish

We now have a turnkey solution for panel management and sample delivery that is not only fully automated, but was built on ensuring an excellent respondent experience.”
— Mathijs de Jong, CEO, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in sample automation, today announced the roll-out of its Feasibility API (automated programming interface). With this launch, P2Sample now offers the industry’s only programmatic panel and sample management platform that is maximally automated, from end-to-end. From respondent recruitment through bidding and feasibility to project execution, P2Sample's AI-enabled tools set the standard for operational efficiency while maintaining an unparalleled respondent experience.

"I am incredibly proud of today's launch for what it represents. We now have a turnkey solution for panel management and sample delivery that is not only fully automated, but was built on ensuring an excellent respondent experience," said CEO Mathijs de Jong. "Other companies do pieces of what we do, but nobody does it all. Moreover, our investments in artificial intelligence ensure we will be able to maintain our agility and effectiveness for years to come with extremely favorable unit economics."

P2Sample’s sample and panel management provides a mature yet highly sophisticated platform for the entire market research vertical.

- For Research Agencies: Completely automated sample bidding, feasibility, and delivery, with simple setup and rock-solid reliability. These features are combined with the industry’s only AI-enabled fraud detection and targeting solutions, plus respondent engagement that has been proven better than some of the industry’s biggest names.

- For Panel Companies and Publishers: P2Sample’s White Label and Private Label panel management capabilities are offered alongside supply APIs that enable deep profiling and targeting, industry leading deduplication and fraud management, and excellent earnings per click (EPC).

P2Sample has now automated 100 percent of capabilities from bid to execution, and uses automation for things like: tracking data points for better respondent engagement, keeping a constant eye on quota management, real-time field management, fraud mitigation and much more.

About P2Sample
P2Sample is the most sophisticated programmatic sample provider in the market research industry, with an active member panel of 40+ million members worldwide, including in hard-to-reach demographics. As a technology-driven company, P2Sample leads the way in implementing new approaches and techniques that deliver better quality data. From proprietary algorithms that optimize respondent experience and engagement to artificial intelligence that works continuously to mitigate fraud, P2Sample is committed to better data, agile delivery and maximum dependability. www.p2sample.com

###

Art Siegert
P2Sample
706-289-6138
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology
Press Contact
Art Siegert
P2Sample
706-289-6138
Share This Story
Company Details
P2Sample
3159 Royal Drive
Alpharetta
30022 , Georgia
United States
706-289-6138
Visit Newsroom
About

P2Sample’s active member panel consists of 40+ million members worldwide. As one of the most sophisticated technology-driven sample providers in the Market Research industry, our strong aptitude for programmatic solutions allows us to fulfill your project needs efficiently and on-budget. Unlike most companies, we don't just deliver sample, we understand sample. We know what respondents want or don't want, like and dislike, how they behave and what motivates them. We utilize proprietary sampling technology and provide sample in hard-to-get areas, including strong male, Hispanic/ethnic targets, millennials/teens and multinational audiences.

http://www.p2sample.com

More From This Author
P2Sample becomes industry's first end-to-end programmatic panel management and sample blending platform
P2Sample's JD Deitch receives Diversity Award for Market Research Industry
P2Sample Rolls-Out P2Perform - Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Sample Waste
View All Stories From This Author