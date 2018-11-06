P2Sample becomes industry's first end-to-end programmatic panel management and sample blending platform

P2Sample

Leading sample automation company completes development on feasibility API, enabling programmatic sample and panel execution from start to finish

We now have a turnkey solution for panel management and sample delivery that is not only fully automated, but was built on ensuring an excellent respondent experience.” — Mathijs de Jong, CEO, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in sample automation, today announced the roll-out of its Feasibility API (automated programming interface). With this launch, P2Sample now offers the industry’s only programmatic panel and sample management platform that is maximally automated, from end-to-end. From respondent recruitment through bidding and feasibility to project execution, P2Sample's AI-enabled tools set the standard for operational efficiency while maintaining an unparalleled respondent experience.

"I am incredibly proud of today's launch for what it represents. We now have a turnkey solution for panel management and sample delivery that is not only fully automated, but was built on ensuring an excellent respondent experience," said CEO Mathijs de Jong. "Other companies do pieces of what we do, but nobody does it all. Moreover, our investments in artificial intelligence ensure we will be able to maintain our agility and effectiveness for years to come with extremely favorable unit economics."

P2Sample’s sample and panel management provides a mature yet highly sophisticated platform for the entire market research vertical.

- For Research Agencies: Completely automated sample bidding, feasibility, and delivery, with simple setup and rock-solid reliability. These features are combined with the industry’s only AI-enabled fraud detection and targeting solutions, plus respondent engagement that has been proven better than some of the industry’s biggest names.

- For Panel Companies and Publishers: P2Sample’s White Label and Private Label panel management capabilities are offered alongside supply APIs that enable deep profiling and targeting, industry leading deduplication and fraud management, and excellent earnings per click (EPC).

P2Sample has now automated 100 percent of capabilities from bid to execution, and uses automation for things like: tracking data points for better respondent engagement, keeping a constant eye on quota management, real-time field management, fraud mitigation and much more.

About P2Sample

P2Sample is the most sophisticated programmatic sample provider in the market research industry, with an active member panel of 40+ million members worldwide, including in hard-to-reach demographics. As a technology-driven company, P2Sample leads the way in implementing new approaches and techniques that deliver better quality data. From proprietary algorithms that optimize respondent experience and engagement to artificial intelligence that works continuously to mitigate fraud, P2Sample is committed to better data, agile delivery and maximum dependability. www.p2sample.com

###