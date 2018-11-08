Final article in a series about Technology & Real Estate Law published by Florida Lawyer Sarah E. Cox

SEC Florida Real Estate Lawyer Sarah Cox Sarah E. Cox, Attorney in Florida Blog of Sarah E Cox at SarahECoxBlog.blogspot Sarah Ellen Cox, Attorney in Florida, info at AttorneyGazette Sarah E. Cox, News at Hype dot News

As technology is advancing, the real estate law practice must keep up with these technological and societal changes, explains Sarah Cox in an article series.

Law Office of Sarah Cox & Associates, LLC (N/A:N/A)

Harnessing technology can greatly increase client satisfaction, save time and effort, and reduce the stress of practicing law in this fast-moving world. Undoubtedly, technology will continue to change” — Sarah E. Cox, attorney in Florida

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her final published article in a series, real estate attorney Sarah Cox discusses the advancements and impact of technology upon the legal profession, and how it is being utilized to enhance the client experience in terms of satisfaction and customer service in real estate matters. As technology reshapes all of modern personal and professional life, the legal profession is no exception.The complete article will be published on the blog of Sarah Cox at https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com Technology related to real estate transactions may enable the practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.Payment Services-Electronic InvoicesPayment by check is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Credit Card Payments are now commonplace, and even other forms of payment such as ACH, wire transfers, and Paypal are becoming more commonplace. While there are costs associated with taking credit card payments or Paypal, the ease of use and the increased speed of getting paid are often worth the fees. Many merchant account vendors now provide a Web portal to facilitate online payments. Google and Square ( www.square.com ) as well as Legal Software Systems ( www.legalsoftwaresystems.com ) provide technology to accept payments via smartphone.There are ethics opinions regarding Attorneys accepting credit cards for payments, thus one should consult the local ethics rules.Confidentiality ProtectionsMaintaining the confidentiality of client information is an ethical foundation of the profession. Encryption tools may add extra security to electronic communications. Document efforts to keep their clients’ information safe and secure.Signing Documents ElectronicallyServices like DocuSign ( www.docusign.com ), RightSignature ( www.rightsignature.com ) and e-Sign Live ( www.esignlive.com ) can save time and effort in cases where no wet signature is required and an electronic signature is sufficient.On-line Calendaring and SchedulingScheduling meetings can be an enormous drag upon staff time and efficiency. This may cause delays and confusion, especially when the client or lawyer must re-schedule a previously scheduled meeting.There are several options for simplifying scheduling. One of them is TimeTap ( www.timetap.com ). For example, potential clients can instantly schedule an appointment online. It also removes impediments from new clients to make contact with one’s Firm.Online scheduling and appointment booking products such as TimeTap synchronize with your Outlook or Google calendar and display your free and busy times to your clients and prospects.Then, by simply clicking on a button from your Web site or using a secure portal, they can select one of your free times and can directly set up an appointment. Time Tap offers the ability to send out automated appointment reminders, and lets one reschedule and automatically send the rescheduling information. This added efficiency and flexibility means fewer demands on their overcrowded schedules. These services will contribute to improved quality, convenience and affordability.Example of Technology Suite for a Small Law FirmIn case you wonder what technologies other law firms have, here is an actual real life example. This small law firm uses the following technologies:• CosmoLex (online and App) – Law Practice Management Software• LawPay (online and App) – Payment software for billing/invoicing.• Google Suite (online and App) – Document creation/management.• Dropbox (online and App) – Transfer/management of large files.• Westlaw – Legal Research.• Skype – Phones & video conferencing.• Facetime – Client communications.And since many law firms are gradually going “paperless,” a system for scanning documents and managing electronic files becomes indispensable.ConclusionHarnessing technology related to real estate can greatly increase client satisfaction, save time and effort, and reduce the stress of practicing law in this fast-moving world. Undoubtedly, technology will continue to change the ways that legal teams serve their clients. The advice is to take it step-by-step: evaluate where is the greatest need in your office. Cooperating on documents? Scheduling appointments with clients? Making payments easier for clients? Then develop a strategy for best addressing those needs by implementing one of the numerous technological options and integrating it into the workflow of the office.*NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.The complete article will be published on the blog of Sarah Cox at https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com About Sarah Ellen Cox Sarah E. Cox received her Juris Doctor from Whittier School of Law in 2005, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008. Before law school, Ms. Cox attended Edison Community College (now Florida Southwestern State College), and University of South Florida, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1997 (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa Honors). Ms. Cox interned at the Ruth Cooper Center Drug Abuse Treatment and Education in Fort Myers, where she worked with mentally handicapped individuals and lead group meetings.ReferencesAttorney Profile at: https://solomonlawguild.com/sarah-ellen-cox Blog at: https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com

Richard S. Lehman, Tax Lawyer in Florida: Taxation of Foreign Real Estate Investors