IBS Investment Bank Targets South Florida Based Companies and Real Estate With $180MM

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, N.A. CORP (IBS, N.A.) today announced that it is shifting its focus to Florida based operating companies and commercial real estate. The firm's Chief Investment Officer Jason Jackson, led a series of conference calls with the firm's institutional investors to highlight IBS, N.A.’s aggressive corporate and real estate investment initiatives for the 2019 calendar year.

Backed by several institutional investors, the firm will target South Florida based manufacturing, wholesale, technology and aerospace companies with gross revenue between $1MM-$25MM. Though primarily known for providing credit facilities secured by projections, cashflow, inventory and equipment, the firm completed 5 direct equity investments to small and lower-middle market companies throughout 2018. IBS, N.A. anticipates increasing its direct equity transaction activity by five-fold to fuel the local economy.

Spearheaded by its subsidiary, IBS Real Estate Investment Company, LLC , the firm is pursuing the acquisition of Broward County industrial and multifamily real estate assets, through minority investments and whole-acquisitions. "Our business model is intentional in deploying and returning capital throughout economic cycles. With a difficult-to-gage global economy, coupled with rising interest rates and plateaued real estate sales, businesses and real estate investors need certainty from their capital partners more than ever," IBS, N.A. , Chief Investment Officer Jason Jackson told reporters.



