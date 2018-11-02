Cindy Fay Lybbert to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A butterfly is a beautiful symbol of transformation and growth - something all humans aspire to achieve throughout their lives. What we don’t realize is that we are unwittingly responsible for our own self-sabotage through negative thinking and by succumbing to despair. What if there was an expert who could release us from those destructive mental blocks and negative thinking habits and lead us to a new life of hope and joy?

Cindy is an authentic Certified Master Healer for Mind, Body, & Spirit. Her specialties include: PSYCH-K Health & Wellness Facilitator, Theta Healing, Chakra Balancing, and mBIT Coach.

“I help people deal with personal problems so they don’t ever give up on life,” says Cindy. “When you get rid of all the limiting beliefs that are stuck in the subconscious, doors start opening up to new positive life changes.”

Having faced childhood traumatic experiences, the tragic loss of two sisters to disease, and a bitter divorce, Cindy sought out therapy and it began to help her heal. But still she felt incomplete and yearned for a deeper inner peace. When she learned about natural healing modalities like Reiki, it furthered her healing. It was when she discovered the powerful healing effects of PSYCH-K that she awoke to a new world of possibilities. This led Cindy on a new enlightened path to not only heal herself, but help others.

It’s extremely tough when a person has endured pain and suffering, but we all possess the gift of inner strength,” says Cindy. “You really can help yourself and others overcome hardship and find happiness and joy in living.

One of Cindy’s most life altering moments was when she analyzed how a caterpillar can transform into a beautiful butterfly. For Cindy they symbolize a remarkable journey of transformation that we can all undertake.

“The butterfly represents courage, hope and self-expression,” says Cindy. “Butterflies are a magnificent sign of new birth, light and transformation. Using various techniques and intuition, I am able to help others throughout the world heal from limiting beliefs. I want to help people so they can also pay it forward and help others.”

Cindy is profoundly inspired by Helen Keller, awed by her courage in the face of adversity and her life affirming quote ‘The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart.’ She also attributes her deep faith in God for her success as the facilitator of healing.

“People need to find a purpose and reason for living. I want everyone to see they are unique and divine,” says Cindy. “Body, mind and spirit all need to heal and come into a healthy balance.”

Cindy also encourages journaling as a therapeutic aid. Journaling improves memory, teaches our subconscious mind and helps us to gain new insights. The journal becomes a silent witness of our progress and empowerment and helps the writer become a witness to their own healing.

“If we don’t see our own strengths and weaknesses we cannot heal properly,” says Cindy. “Never give up or stop moving forward. Always be like a butterfly, spread your wings and fly.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Cindy Fay Lybbert in an interview with Jim Masters Monday November 5th at 2 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Cindy Fay Lybbert please visit www.butterflyhealingjourney.com

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno