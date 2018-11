Optimum launches, Bad Blood The Unspeakable Truth

Front Cover of the Book Judge Krever delivered a scathing indictment of Government Blood oversight

Now an 8 Part CBC Docudrama

The Crown sent a lot of good foot soldiers, but the defence sent generals.” — —Mike McCarthy Hepatitis C Victims Committee

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Available December 5 Instore Indigo/Chapters$24.95 Trade PaperbackSince the 1995 publication of Bad Blood, The Tragedy of the Canadian Tainted BloodScandal much has changed in the Canadian blood collection and distribution system.Despite this, many of the issues that arose in the 1980s resulting fromcontamination of the blood supply with HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) stillhaunt the governments, agencies and consumers of blood products anddonors.Many of these changes were driven by the $15 million report preparedunder the direction of Justice Horace Krever whose commissionconducted a detailed examination of Canada’s blood system in the1990s. For example, the Red Cross is now out of the blood systemreplaced by Canadian Blood Services and Hema-Quebec, stand-aloneagencies whose only responsibility is collection and distribution of bloodand its products.The reissuance of an updated version of Bad Blood comes at a timewhen an eight-part mini-series, Unspeakable, is being prepared for TVdistribution. The series, based in part on Bad Blood and on the personalexperience of executive producer Robert C. Cooper, who was infectedwith HCV through blood products, is expected to air in early 2019. It isbeing funded by CBC and Sundance TV.We took our country’s blood supply for granted— safe, available, life-saving.We did so at our peril. We now know that more than a thousand Canadians who had transfusions in the late 1970s and 1980s—hemophiliacs, surgery patients, accident victims, women and their babies in childbirth—were infected with HIV. More than 70 percent have since died of AIDS. Thousands more were infected with preventable hepatitis and have truggled with cirrhosis and even liver cancer.Hemophiliacs were the proverbial canaries in the coal mine—an early warning sign that there was something terribly wrong with the Canadian blood supply. Yet officials denied there were issues at all, and in fact covered up clear evidence that they had failed to take sometimes simple actions that would have saved countless lives. We cannot allow the agencies that protect our health care system to look the other way or put budgets before patients.Twenty-five years later—thanks largely to Justice Krever and his exhaustive public inquiry—much has changed, but this story should still serve as a stark reminder that citizens deserve better from the people who are paid to serve and protect the patients in our health care system."In this timeless book, Vic Parsons brings to life many tragic tales ofthe people affected by HIV and hepatitis C infections from a bloodsupply that was their lifeline. He also recounts their quest forjustice and compensation from a government that wanted to denyculpability. It’s a compelling read for all."—DEAN BAXENDALE, PUBLISHERThe story of Canada’s worst medical catastropheControversy still rages over the for-profit collection ofblood by certain corporations. This collection has been banned inOntario, Quebec and Alberta, but is permitted in Saskatchewan.Survivors from the 1980s recall that the collection of imported for-profitproducts from the United States, notably from prisons, was a majorfactor in the infection of Canada’s blood supply. Supporters of for-profitcollections argue that Canada does not collect enough blood through itsvoluntary donation system and imported products are necessary tomeet demand.The update of Bad Blood, and the mini-series Unspeakable, are timelyreminders to the public of the past tragedies and cautionary tales forthe future."The story of Canada’s worst medical catastrophe must not beforgotten. Vic Parsons’s new and updated edition of his 1993 bookshould be required reading for people responsible for managingour health system."—DAVID PAGE, NATIONAL DIRECTOR OFFor author interviews please e-mail publicity@optimumpublishinginternational.com