Issued by M.R.SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Modular Jail Cells/Guard Booths/ 1-20 Story Buildings/

If you would like a free quote from the leading Modular Manufacturers, Call Mickey Rosenberg: 732-491-5120 or email mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

Factory Built Means Faster Completion, Higher Quality, Greener, and Safer Off-Site Construction = Lower Project Cost”
— Michael Rosenberg

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Correctional Facilities and Holding Cells, Steel Detailing Services, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs.

Factory Built Means Faster Completion, Higher Quality, Greener, and Safer Off-Site Construction = Lower Project Cost

If you would like a free quote from the leading Modular Manufacturers, Call Mickey Rosenberg:
732-491-5120 or email mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

Michael J Rosenberg
+1 732-491-5120
email us here
M.R. SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management
Press Contact
Michael J Rosenberg
M.R. SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
+1 732-491-5120
Share This Story
Company Details
M.R.SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
11 KINGSLEY DR
MANALAPAN
07726 , New Jersey
United States
7324915120
Visit Newsroom
About

M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard Booths, Parking Booths, Ballistic Rated Booths, Bus Shelters, Gas Station Booths, Portable Toilets. Restrooms, Showers, Taxi Booths, Smoking Shelters and Security Check Point Booths Steel Jail and Prison Cells and Police Holding Cells, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, and Miscellaneous Metal Fabrication. Contact: Michael Rosenberg M.R. SECURE SALES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 732-491-5120 mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

http://mrsecuresales.com

More From This Author
Modular Jail Cells/Guard Booths/ 1-20 Story Buildings/
BALLISTIC RATED GUARD BOOTHS / SECURITY CHECK POINT BOOTHS…. SAVE TIME, MONEY AND IN CERTAIN CASES …LIVES!
Air Conditioned Portable Guard Booths
View All Stories From This Author