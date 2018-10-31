Florida Real Estate Attorney Sarah Cox publishes first article in a series about Technology & the Real Estate Lawyer
For a real estate lawyer, incorporating technology can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction, explains Sarah E. Cox.
Law Office of Sarah Cox & Associates, LLC (N/A:N/A)
Technology is advancing, and the legal profession must keep up with these technological and societal changes. Many of us still remember when they first saw a personal computer, when cell phones became widely available, and when cell phones turned into smart phones that have become indispensable for many.
For a real estate law practice, incorporating technology can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. In fact, technology may enable the practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.
Case Management Software
For real estate attorneys, long gone are the days of paper routing slips, desktop inboxes and consecutive reviews by paralegals and attorneys during which papers and files are shuffled back and forth. With case management software, incoming documents are reviewed in a pre-determined sequence or as authorized, and files or documents are updated the same way. The staff has real-time access to documents and status reports. Important dates are automatically entered into a calendar. Case Management Software also enables legal teams to focus on a pre-set process, thus saving time and energy, and greatly reducing the stress in this deadline-driven profession. Case Management Software can also greatly reduce costs for the law practice and the clients by standardizing and accelerating document creation and maintenance.
There are many different kinds of Case Management Software, some general ones such as:
https://www.capterra.com
https://www.clio.com
https://www.mycase.com
https://www.trialworks.com
https://www.cosmolex.com
However, a real estate law practice may require more specific software, such as:
Real Estate Closing Software: https://www.leap.us/areas-of-law/real-estate-closing-software/ or https://www.abacusnext.com/solutions/legal/real-estate-law-software
Practice Management Software for Real Estate Attorneys: https://www.smokeball.com/practice-areas/real-estate-law-software/
These are just a few examples, and should not be considered endorsements of any of these products. Each law practice should make sure to test them carefully before buying, and take advantage of the free test versions or consultations that many software providers offer as part of their sales process. Find the right software to fit your own needs and your client’s expectations
Research and Mobile Technology
Subscription research services such as LEXIS and Westlaw have been available to attorneys online for decades, gradually rendering hard copy law libraries obsolete. The internet has done for law what it has for every other area of modern life, providing instant access to information.
To be continued. - The complete article will be published on the blog of Sarah Cox at https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com
*NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.
About Sarah Ellen Cox
Sarah E. Cox is a Real Estate Attorney in Fort Myers, Florida. Ms. Cox received her Juris Doctor from Whittier School of Law in 2005, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008. Before law school, Ms. Cox attended Edison Community College (now Florida Southwestern State College), and University of South Florida, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1997 (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa Honors). Ms. Cox interned at the Ruth Cooper Center Drug Abuse Treatment and Education in Fort Myers, where she worked with mentally handicapped individuals and lead group meetings.
References
Attorney Profile at: https://solomonlawguild.com/sarah-ellen-cox
Blog at: https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com
News about Sarah E. Cox are at: https://attorneygazette.com/sarah-ellen-cox#
Sarah E. Cox
Law Office of Sarah Cox & Associates, LLC
+1 (305) 563-0475
email us here
Fox Business Network News Report: Florida real estate prices to rise