The Job Auction: Work On Your Terms

The Job Auction

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consider what you assume 'The Job Auction' to be for a second and ten times out of ten, its chief function will be obvious. It’s a website concerned with auctioning jobs.

It’s a notion so straightforward it mystifies the mind when you consider that it’s the first site of its kind. That isn’t to say, however, that The Job Auction shies away from its honest categorisation as a jobs board. Recruiters can post jobs with frozen salaries and working hours and sift through applicants in a similar manner to most garden variety jobsites, thus removing the need for negotiation.

Nevertheless, the site’s elevation above its competitors comes from the idiosyncratic appeal of auctions themselves. To understand why auctions are timeless is to understand how The Job Auction’s potential is boundless. The site actively promotes negotiations with both the prospective employee and employer able to agree on a price and then hash out the specifics once the gavel is down.

Users are also able to auction themselves, advertising their skill sets to those that require those skills for contracted employment. This role-reversal demonstrates how interchangeable the parts are on this site are and is emblematic of The Job Auction’s fluidity, with buyer becoming seller and vice versa.

Available in 27 countries (as of writing this), it should come as no surprise that this brand intends to be a global success. It’s this reach that attracts some simply to market their business through the site. Simply another way The Job Auction is a jack-of-all-trades and the quintessential modern professional’s jobsite.

Be it a skill, job or career, it can be auctioned, bid for and bought by anyone. Users can even advertise specific tasks, reducing the money one may have to commit whilst concurrently managing the time of the worker. An exceptional tool for freelancers particularly, the Tasks option is an efficient and relatively new addition to the site, proving TJA’s willingness to evolve.

There is a sense as one navigates the site, that the power has been bestowed fully to The JA’s users. Communicative tools like private messaging allow this marketplace of jobs to flourish. Participation itself seems to heighten business acumen as the agreement you reach is a product of the user’s willingness to bid and engage with other users.

TJA offers sufficient aid in the form of their CV Clinic where those using the site can tweak their CVs under the gentle and easy-to-use tutelage of the site itself.

It became apparent as I traversed and scouted the plethora of options each auction comes with and how personalised the whole site feels. Professionally speaking, if you know what you want, The Job Auction gives you a platform to go and get it.

The Job Auction