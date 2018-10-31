iDisclose Announces Enterprise Agreement with Nvsted

iDisclose, a legal technology company, announced it has entered into an agreement with equity crowdfunding platform Nvsted to provide its Form C services.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDisclose, a New York-based legal technology company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with equity crowdfunding platform, Nvsted, to provide its Form C service to issuers coming through the Nvsted platform. The service allows for Nvsted to offer its clients a cost-effective solution for filling out the detailed disclosure document required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for companies launching equity crowdfunding campaigns. iDisclose will also provide other services to assist issuers with the Form ID and other deal-related legal documents through a simple question and answer system that allows the entrepreneur to complete many tasks usually handled by a lawyer.

"We continue to support a growing number of equity crowdfunding platforms with the best Form C technology solution in the market and are excited to support Nvsted and their issuers," said Michael Knox, CEO of iDisclose. "Nvsted is hyper-local and focused on getting startups in St. Louis, Missouri, the funding they need to grow. We are pleased to partner with iDisclose because they make the process so much more efficient and cost-effective for the clients joining our platforms," said Ched Wagner, Nvsted Manager.

iDisclose supports funding platforms by providing a system to assist entrepreneurs in filling out complex legal documents and dramatically reducing the cost of legal review of the required filings. The company believes there is a huge opportunity for technology to reduce the costs of legal services, particularly as it relates to small businesses and startups, and expects to continue expanding its product offerings to further support such companies.

About iDisclose

iDisclose, founded in 2015, is an industry leading platform in the crowdfunding legal disclosure space with major contracts with platforms such as Republic, Microventures, Nvsted and Slice. In addition, iDisclose offers legal document solutions for all small businesses, including regulatory documents, deal documents, HR documents and other business documents under its LawCloud services. For more information about iDisclose, visit their website at www.idisclose.com.

About Nvsted

Nvsted is the first hyper-local regulation crowdfunding platform designed to make it easy for investors and business owners to connect in St. Louis. For more information about Nvsted visit their website at www.nvstedwithus.com.