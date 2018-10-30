Author Shares Cooking From Within At The Miami Book Fair 2018!
Author Shares Cooking From Within At The Miami Book Fair 2018!NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Guru Madeleine, an outstanding member of The Holy Order of Yohd, a brotherhood of awakened masters and servers. This year at the Fair, she brings to the readers, exemplary recipe book that moves with physical and spiritual balance for every person who seeks remedy through food. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with the Guru await everyone!
Guru Madeleine offers a distinctive approach in her piece of work. Cooking from Within: Telepathically Received Recipes from The Holy Order of Yodh contains recipes that are designed to promote a more healthy approach to living and responsible behaviour on the part of the reader. It is helpful for all those on medication or with specific medical conditions such as food allergy, as appropriate substitutions are presented with complete details. A must-read for everyone!
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
