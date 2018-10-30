Author Shares The Story Of Bobby Storey At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Shares The Story Of Bobby Storey At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Jane Hill and her novel entitled Broadway: A Dream. This year at the Fair, she brings to the readers, another over-the-top novel that introduces a character whose dreams sent her to her demise. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Hill await everyone!
“The world is a dream and death is the interpreter” – an aphorism that concludes Bobbie Storey’s Broadway dream which ended right before her sight. Broadway: A Dream by Jane Hill introduces the character of Beauty Queen, Bobby Storey, who sailed to New York to star in the Ziegfeld Follies – offered by the producer himself. She travelled between America and England on many famous liners – Bobby was typically living her dream. Things went south when Bobby’s visa was confiscated which made her do business with the mafia. An arrangement was set for her to be photographed in bed, in a hotel with a New Your businessperson who was blackmailed by the same group. A few days later, she was found dead in a New York apartment. The mystery remains – who killed Bobby Storey?
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
