GoSun To Provide 1,500 Solar Cookers to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts For Typhoon Yutu

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoSun, the world’s leading solar cooking brand, will provide 1,500 of their GoSun Sport portable solar ovens to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Super-Typhoon “Yutu" which struck the U.S. Territories of the North Mariana Islands on Friday, October 26. The durable, portable eight-pound device cooks a wide variety of foods, anywhere under any conditions, fueled solely by the rays of the sun.

"While this event has gone largely unnoticed here in the States, Yutu has been described as the worst storm to impact a U.S. territory since 1935, and with 180 mile-per-hour winds, it was the strongest storm anywhere in the world this year," said GoSun’s CEO Patrick Sherwin.

The US Coast Guard and the American Red Cross initiated major relief efforts immediately following the storm. The Red Cross ordered 1,500 solar stoves – which GoSun provided at a deep discount – as part of the first load of critically-needed supplies set to depart today, Tuesday, October 30.

"According to the American Red Cross there was only so much fuel or bottled water that can be transported to the Islands," Sherwin said. The American Red Cross immediately went into action to source emergency supplies for the 50,000-plus inhabitants of Saipan and Tinian. Based on the extent of the devastation, the plan for aid to a remote island needs particular focus on long-term, reliable, fuel-free solutions to serve the need until significant rebuilding efforts can take place.

An American Red Cross Disaster Volunteer, Sherwin has made himself personally available to accompany the goods to aid with deployment and education on the unique vacuum insulated solar ovens. "GoSun solar cookers are truly ‘survival’ devices," he said. "While they were designed primarily for pleasure usage in everyday life, they are there for you in a pinch for when disaster strikes." GoSun's provision of these units is part of an ongoing relationship between the Cincinnati-based company and the American Red Cross.