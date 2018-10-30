Author Pops A Question At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Pops A Question At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with John A. Popken and book entitled: Do You Believe In Jesus? This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, a reference that challenges the mainstream beliefs and acts of the people who call themselves, believers of God’s words. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Popken await everyone!
In the oceans deep, one’s faith always stands. The real question that lies within one’s self is – Do You Believe In Jesus? John A. Popken pops the question as he tries to make the readers understand the mainstream beliefs and acts of those who claim to have muttered and practiced Christianity since their eyes have been opened to the teachings of Christ. Popken has created a reference, rather a theology that challenges main beliefs, most of which are cloaked in tradition. The book reveals the words of Jesus – those He personally taught – and in the writings of the early church fathers. The author encourages every reader to settle the questions that they within themselves, by the new truth exposed in the book, one can definitely hear His heart.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
