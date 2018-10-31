What’s The Best Way To Protect Yourself...At Home...At Work...At School...Where You Shop...When You Travel?

www.AMAG.com www.Cyberinc.com www.Identiv.com ImageWare Systems, Inc. - www.IWSINC.com VOTI Detection™ - WWW.VOTIdetection.com

Security Experts At AMAG, CISCO, Cyberinc, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, Identiv, ImageWare Systems and VOTI DETECTION™ Answer The Question!

We are honored to have these outstanding security experts join us "In The Boardroom" to discuss security threats and state-of-the-art, cutting-edge, proven solutions, that help keep us safe !”” — Martin Eli, Publisher

Thank you for joining us "In The Boardroom"...

Howard Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, AMAG Technology

Howard Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, AMAG Technology

“I think we've disrupted people's views of AMAG. We have an old identity and a new identity, and while they are both valuable, we've disrupted by adding cloud-based visitor and identity and access management solutions to our product line-up and our customers are starting to understand we offer solutions beyond access control. We explain the new identity-that we offer a unified solution- and the new strategy. We are growing as a business. In one or two years, people will be more comfortable. We are keeping our core values, processes and commitments to support our products and product development. It's all there. It just comes in a new, shinier, expanded package.”

Don’t miss the AMAG Webinar Series:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1:00 pm Eastern

Duration: 30 minutes

Description: Whether it’s a new product offering, company update or tips on how to easily meet compliance, AMAG’s goals are to communicate what’s new and to help you design and commission the perfect solution.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/y9c727g6

In recent news:

AMAG Technology Launches Symmetry Control Room

Command and Control System Unifies Situational Awareness

http://www.amag.com/blog/amag-technology-launches-symmetry-control-room

AMAG Technology’s Stuart Tucker joins the PSIA Board of Directors

www.amag.com/blog/amag-technology-s-stuart-tucker-joins-the-psia-board-of-directors

Dov Yoran, Sr. Director, Strategy & Business Development, Security Business Group, Cisco

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Yoran_Cisco.html

"There is no silver bullet. A committed attacker will always find a way. Your best defense is a balance of both protection and detection. When bad things do inevitably happen, your detection capabilities will enable you to find the threat quickly and mitigate the damage. Our focus in Cisco Security is to automate as much of this process are possible for organizations so that once a new threat is identified, it is automatically blocked across not only the enterprise, but also the entire Cisco user-base. In doing so, we multiply the collective wisdom of our customers, partners, and our deep bench of talented threat researchers."

Samir Shah, CEO, Cyberinc

www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Shah_Cyberinc.html

"The pace of digital transformation has created a world of automation, cloud, storage and networks that is more complex than ever before. We believe, CISOs and CIOs need to make the shift from a cycle of detection & response to a proactive strategy of isolation. Cyberinc’s Isla is the most secure Isolation solution available.”

In recent news:

Cyberinc joins HPE Complete Program… Elevated Partner status empowers HPE Customers to acquire Cyberinc’s cybersecurity solution directly.

(https://cyberinc.com/news/cyberinc-joins-hpe-complete-program/)

Cyberinc a leader in isolation based cybersecurity, helping businesses actively reduce attack surface and protect themselves against web malware, announced that it has joined Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Complete Program. Businesses worldwide and specifically, HPE’s customers can acquire Isla directly from HPE and its global reseller network.

Cyberinc’s Isla is a ground breaking cybersecurity solution that helps leaders in Information Security, IT and Risk Management eliminate the biggest threat vector they face today: web-based malware attacks. Isla isolates all web malware outside the corporate network and protects emails, documents, and web against malware based attacks, truly securing the network and improving IT productivity. HPE Complete program offers a one-stop solution for purchasing best-in-class cybersecurity products. Cyberinc’s Isla comes prevalidated for performance, and interoperability with other HPE hardware already present within an enterprise.

Romi Randhawa, Chief Strategy Officer, Cyberinc, said, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an established leader across all key hardware segments in the data center including security. With this agreement, we are deepening HPE’s stack to provide security solutions on their cutting edge next generation products. With Cyberinc’s Isla now available as part of the HPE stack, customers can truly enjoy the benefit of a truly secure network, while reducing the attack surface against web-based malware attacks.”

Isla: https://cyberinc.com/isla/

HPE Complete Cyberinc Quick Specs:

https://h20195.www2.hpe.com/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=a00043976enw

Graham Porter, Dell EMC, Business Development Director EMEA, Surveillance and Security

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Porter_DeLLEMC.html

"We are seeing changes driven by mutations in the nature of terrorist threats and these have created needs for Critical Infrastructure property owners and operators to align their protection and safety regimes with advice received from two main sources - the Police and liability insurers/re-assurance organisations.

In Europe, we are seeing the movement from asset protection in transportation venues toward the need to protect un-checked crowds in areas such as Check-in areas of airports, luggage drop-off zones and assembly points around terminal buildings. The reasons are clear - historically, the security effort was aimed toward stopping criminal damage against airplanes and airport machinery on the part of the transport operators, and to stop theft and fraud in the cases of in-terminal retailers.

The need to identify persons of interest approaching and moving around airport and transportation facilities has become a priority need sought after by operators increasingly since the attacks at Zavantem, Belgium which was a terrorist crime perpetrated against crowds of innocent airport travelers in an area PRIOR to the areas where passengers passed through security equipment and search areas.

Historically, protecting planes and stopping luggage theft was a priority - and now the effort is expanded toward increasing the safety of the airplane travelers and luggage owners instead.

New European data and privacy laws effective from May 2018 (GDPR) have caused IT and data managers to review their policies and practices effectively in order to ensure the rights of any citizen to 'disappear' is balanced with the security requirement which has always been placed on Operators to know who is using their facility and to ensure they secure their crowded spaces. There is no doubt an increase in the cost of providing the safe traveler environment and the cost is seen usually as either an Airport Levy or local tax - which is seen as making transportation facility access more costly to travelers."

Jason Bradlee, Head Of Security, Fujitsu Americas

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Fujitsu_Bradlee.html

“Our co-creation approach is strategic and ensures we develop the right partnerships and expertise that will enable us to deliver transformational outcomes. We select our partners carefully using this methodology. Organizations are adopting various types of authentication to achieve the right mix of security, privacy and a differentiated user experience. Our partnership with ImageWare allows us to expand our Identity and Access Management offerings to provide our customers with more multi-factor authentication technologies."

Manfred Mueller, Chief Operating Officer, Identiv

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Identiv_Mueller.html

“Our transponders are powering the IoT. We're dominating the NFC and mobility space, access and transport, events and leisure, library applications, gaming and vending, loyalty and payments, strong authentication, and health and pharma. Specializing in custom design, our tag portfolio covers anything and everything our customers can dream up. That includes HF and UHF inlays, standard and Tag on Metal labels, tickets for transportation, ski lifts, events, and more, tokens for transit and asset tracking, and library labels for books, CDs, DVDs, and tablets. We build miniaturized labels for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, giant NFC transponders, NFC stickers for mobile devices, and our uTrust Sense Temperature Tracker tracks the temperature of practically anything.”

In recent news:

Identiv to Acquire Mobile Security Company Thursby Software Systems, Inc.

https://www.identiv.com/community/2018/10/25/identiv-to-acquire-mobile-security-company-thursby-software-systems-inc/

Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO of ImageWare Systems

www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_ImageWare.html

In recent news:

ImageWare® Announces Innovative 2FA and Biometric Security Solution with ForgeRock® Identity Platform™

ImageWare’s GoVerifyID® Certified Integration with the ForgeRock Identity Platform Provides Strong User Authentication Convenience and Security

https://iwsinc.com/2018/09/14/imageware-announces-innovative-2fa-and-biometric-security-solution-with-forgerock-identity-platform/

"Integrating GoVerifyID with ForgeRock’s identity platform brings our ultra-scalable and flexible 2FA, MFA and biometric authentication solution to this leading customer-oriented IAM solution. We look forward to working with ForgeRock to develop joint business development and go-to-market plans including co-marketing and targeted co-selling to ForgeRock’s extensive list of world class partners with large numbers of consumer users.”

Fujitsu Provides MedClick Medication Adherence Solution to Monitor Complex Patient Medication Regimens in Real-Time

https://iwsinc.com/2018/09/13/fujitsu-provides-medclick-medication-adherence-solution-to-monitor-complex-patient-medication-regimens-in-real-time/

ImageWare® Systems Closes $8.9 Million Preferred Stock Private Placement and Approximately $6.9 Million Debt Conversion into Equity

https://www.iwsinc.com/2018/09/12/imageware-systems-closes-8-9-million-preferred-stock-private-placement-and-approximately-6-9-million-debt-conversion-into-equity/

ImageWare® Systems Reports 2018 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results

https://www.iwsinc.com/2018/08/09/imageware-systems-reports-2018-second-quarter-and-six-month-financial-results/

ImageWare® Systems Extends Global Reach into Japanese Market with TwoFive, Inc. Partnership

https://www.iwsinc.com/2018/07/18/imageware-systems-extends-global-reach-into-japanese-market-with-twofive-inc-partnership/

Rory Olson, President and CEO, VOTI Detection™

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Olson_Voti.html

“Las Vegas was a terrible tragedy and does trigger additional discussion on security, especially for protection of people and saving lives. There is no doubt in my mind more screening in public and private physical entrances and exits will be required and mandated. Other countries, enterprises and communities outside North America are already taking the step to enhance their security. In many regions of Europe, Africa and the Middle East, hotels, public facilities such as shopping malls, museums, sports venues, concert halls, etc., have x-ray scanners deployed. Asia is following and I expect North America will not be too far behind. As more awareness is given to the role of x-ray scanners in these domains, AI and analytics will be play a key role in the automation and predictive detection of threats to all”.

In recent news:

VOTI DETECTION™ Announces the Launch of a Powerful Compact Table Top 3D Perspective™ X-ray Security Scanner

https://votidetection.com/category/voti-news/

VOTI Detection No. 76 on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

VOTI Detection™ is proud to have its XR3D Series 5 security scanners deployed at the ASIAN GAMES 2018 in Jakarta, Palembang

VOTI Inc. completes previously announced private placements for gross proceeds of approximately $11.8 million

VOTI Detection™ XR3D X-Ray Scanners Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

