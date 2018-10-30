Author Brings 40 Hours Salvation At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Brings 40 Hours Salvation At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Lillie Mae Hipps-Dickerson, a lover of gospel and music. This year at the Fair, she brings to the readers a collection of heart-warming poems – 40 Hours Salvation. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Dickerson await everyone!
Poetry is the rhythmical creation of all the emotions that exist in the world. To a writer, it becomes a salvation, and while it is never dead, some have the ability to make it resonate and heal the world. Lillie Mae Hipps-Dickerson pens 40 Hours Salvation, it is a collection of poems that inspires every reader to become the light that shines to the human race where dreams are waiting to unfold. With over forty poems that created with God’s influence, the source will not only enlighten everyone at the event, but also inspire them to do more of what God has given – may they be challenges, struggles and sufferings, there is nothing that one cannot be saved from as long as one holds on to the light.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
