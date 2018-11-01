Megs Stars in New TV/Radio Ads for Barista’s Coffee Co. After “Kick It” Spot Aired on NFL London Game at Wembley Stadium
The “Kick It” spot featuring Megs, founder of the “Crunge” music genre, has been a proven success for Baristas,
Megs McLean, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI)
Barry Henthorn, Barista’s CEO, stated: “Baristas has had very strong success with our recent NFL promotions and we are very excited about our sales of white coffee after being seen by viewers of the NFL London Game. This success prompted a new series of ads featuring Megs and we are thrilled that she has agreed to continue our partnership.”
Megs McLean, an avid Seattle Coffee lover said: "Baristas is the only coffee that can keep up with me. I love working with the Baristas team and supporting a cause I believe in, AKA coffee addiction"
Games in the United Kingdom are broadcast by the BBC and Sky Sports either live on BBC 2 or online via the BBC Sports website and interactive TV and on Sky. On radio, the games are broadcast by BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with Arlo White commentating. In the US, Megs “Kick It” Baristas Spot was delivered nationally to the viewing households of the 13 million subscribers of the Dish Network satellite system, on the NFL Network, and on other digital platforms.
The “Kick It” spot featuring Megs McLean, founder of the “Crunge” music genre (a combination of Country, Rock, and Grunge), has been a proven success for Baristas, having been seen kicking off the opening Monday and Thursday Night Football games, on the MLB Network during playoff times, and on other multimedia outlets.
About Megs McLean: Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Clint Black, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, Lorrie Morgan, and Pam Tillis, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events. Megs and her music were used to kick off the 2018 Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football season openers, in a special promotion on Dish Network. She has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven “Crunge” Country Rock Grunge originals. Her First single “It’s My Truck” gained Meg’s recognition as one of the top 10 “Next Women of Country” on Spotify as well as “Country Pick of the Week”. Recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of “Heart” on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar. Her EP is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other music vendors.
About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also market other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.
Megs McLean
Megs McLean, Inc.
000000000
email us here
Megs McLean - Don't Speak