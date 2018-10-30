Author Shows The Red Big Things At The Miami Book Fair 2018!
Author Shows The Red Big Things At The Miami Book Fair 2018!MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Linda L. Yee and her children’s book entitled The Big Red Things, a new favourite treat for the young readers. This year at the Fair, she brings to a piece of work filled with life lessons that will give every parent an opportunity to pay closely to the values that they put in their children’s heart and mind. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Dr. Reynolds await everyone!
Life teaches a person that respect, care and love must be shared – these things make a person grow. The Big Red Things is a piece of work that will give every young reader an opportunity to see the value of friendship and family. In the story, the character of Plant is introduced. As an individual, he grows and discovers new things about his surroundings. He gets guidance from other plants and small creatures of the field. Different emotions are introduced to him: anger, fear and sadness. But nothing compares to the unconditional love and care given by the child who took care of him through the years that made him grow and learned how to love, forgive and be happy. The wonderful story of Plant will definitely stay in the heart of every child.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
