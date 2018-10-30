Author Brings The Story Of The Dead At The Miami Book Fair 2018!
Author Brings The Story Of The Dead At The Miami Book Fair 2018!MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
This year, AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Tramain Fitzgerald, a loving father of two children and a strong believer of God. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, Even The Dead Have A Story To Tell, a work of fiction that will hold every reader’s attention to the end. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Fitzgerald await everyone!
A change of a person’s world can become his death, and even the dead have a story to tell. Author Tramain Fitzgerald writes a work of fiction that relates to a society’s existing opposing conviction. In Even The Dead Have A Story To Tell, the lives of several young men from the “hood” in New Jersey become the highlight as they set out to start a so-called new life in Memphis, Tennessee – as what their mothers have extremely hoped for. The immersion to the gang-ridden area makes it difficult for each one to fit in. Ruled by the East Coast and West Coast gangs, these people’s lifestyle became theirs. Rivalry rises as these young men decide to go against the corrupt cops who are lurking in the shadows – they now become the mind, body and soul of the Blue Terrains. The story goes on with thrill and danger as several encounters put their lives in danger. Secrets, secrets are no fun and the real question is how long can they keep this secret from their mothers? Is death the answer?
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
