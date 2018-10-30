Author Presents A True-blooded American At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Presents A True-blooded American At The Miami Book Fair 2018!MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Bill Terrain, a true-blooded American. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, an autobiography entitled Preserve, Protect, and Defend the Constition: Written By An Old American that captures the interest and attention of every straight-thinking American. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Terrel await everyone!
Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. In Terrel’s piece of work, Preserve, Protect, and Defend the Constition: Written By An Old American, every American will be awakened by the words of a conservative Republican who never stopped believing in his country and its capability to regain its principles that seemed to have been overshadowed by the worldly resources. Issues on how leaders are accountable for leading the nation, bad policies of the Obama administration and details delivered by the media are revealed. The book offers an autobiography and part political opinion essay – an eye-opener to every American citizen who cares about the future of the United States of America.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
