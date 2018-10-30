Author Takes Time’s End At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Takes Time’s End At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Effiong Ibok, a born again Christian and a published author with multiple technical publications lining up to his professional career. He has 61 issues patents and 5 pending patent applications. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, an Apocalyptic fiction – Time’s Ends. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Dr. Reynolds await everyone!
Some people see the Apocalypse as natural evolution. In Ibok’s contemporary, it is drawn with great faithfulness from the Book of Revelations, written from the perspective of someone, narrating as an eyewitness from the Beginning of Sorrows to the end of the Millennium of Peace. Time’s End introduces the characters of Phil Jordan and Terry. The married couple is among those with interest that completely repel, Phil is a non-religious journalist while Terry is fervently religious who was at all convinced that the end of the world was imminent, and that all true believers will be “raptured” before the period of The Tribulation. To Phil, everything that Terry believes is meaningless until an event changed him when grace was extended to him. Explore a piece that discloses events through the Tribulation, Armageddon and the second coming of Christ.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
Dr. Effiong Ibok
AUTHORCENTRIX, INC.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here