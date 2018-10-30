Author Shares The Life Of Dexter K. King At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Shares The Life Of Dexter K. King At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Dekevin Arscott and his action-packed novel entitled The Life Of Dexter K. King: The Rise. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, an over-the-top novel that highlights one’s fate toward something bigger. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Arscott await everyone!
When one knows he is destined for greatness, his potential haunts him. Dexter K. King’s fate is set in stone and he is destined for something bigger. From an ordinary aspirant who despises his high school classes, from someone whose love is unrequited, from being the one that practices martial arts with – all he carries is his hope to be able to create an impact to the world and leave his legacy for history to teach the many generations to come. The secrets that point to his missing father begun to unfold and Dexter’s metamorphic journey into the deep abyss known as fate begins. He finds himself to the world of Okami, where a pack of bloodthirsty wolves that reign over the underworld with staggering authority, a merciless band of warriors that claim power as their only divine ruler, a triumphant troupe of soldiers that create an orchestra of chaos and destruction wherever they choose to roam, and the leader of them all, Dexter King.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
Dekevin Arscott
AUTHORCENTRIX, INC.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here