Flexi Software Offers Industry Leading Accounting Software for Insurance Industry

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexi software offers industry leading accounting software for the insurance industry.

Flexi's enterprise accounting platform has been trusted by world leading financial institutions for 25+ years. With a seamless integration into policy, billing and claims systems, Flexi creates superior efficiency and accuracy for insurance companies that cannot be replicated by ordinary accounting software. Feature highlights include:

● Multi-company, multi-books (GAAP, STAT)

● Premiums recognition

● Workflow automation

● Claim payments

● Built-in compliance and audit

● Powerful allocations

● Global currency conversion

● Reporting and analytics

When you choose Flexi as your insurance accounting software provider, you gain the expertise of Flexi’s 25+ years serving insurance customers. Additionally, you gain the expertise of the government entities that rely on Flexi to efficiently manage claim processing needs associated with healthcare programs and disaster relief assistance.

The insurance industry is heavily regulated and Flexi can guide you through the implementation process to ensure the software meets security, compliance, and performance mandates.

Flexi also provides:

● Additional automation providing better security, more internal controls, and less risk of human error.

● Stronger reporting, including the ability to facilitate the creation of statutory reports.

● The ability to quickly adapt to ever-changing compliance requirements.

● Simplified multi-book accounting enables users to track GAAP, statutory and adjust simultaneously.

● Better security, more internal controls, less manual intervention, and stronger reporting for maintaining compliance requirements.

About Flexi.com

In the early 1990s, the founders of Flexi had the primary goal of providing companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions. But, the founders wanted the software to remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company. This is how Flexi was born.

Flexi, headquartered in Shelton, CT, has 25 years of experience designing top of the line accounting solutions. Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business. For more information please visit https://www.flexi.com.

