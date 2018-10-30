AppFutura Launches the Top Mobile App Development Companies of October 2018

AppFutura's Top 20+ Mobile App Development Companies - October 2018

With October coming to an end, AppFutura has launched a list with the Top Mobile App Development Companies of October 2018. Check them right now to learn more.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide directory and marketplace for mobile app development companies, AppFutura, has presented a list featuring the best mobile app companies during this October 2018. The list counts with more than 20 of the Top Mobile App Developers from different parts of the world like Poland, India, Top App Developers in United States or even Portugal.

In the list, Top 20+ Mobile App Development Companies - October 2018, AppFutura highlights the standout companies on the worldwide directory. This directory features that have gained their client's trust and reviews developing with this emerging technology. Among these app development companies we can find:

- Nomtek

- Yudiz

- ItCraft

- Prismetric

- Intuz

- Zoptal

- Consagous

- Spinney

- Konstant Infosolutions

- Promatics Technologies

Other mobile app development companies worth mentioning are Mobikasa, Devodrome, The NineHertz, Exaud, SemiDot Infotech, DevTechnosys, Saffron, OCDLab, OMSOFTWARE, DotSquares, Fluper Limited, Sibers, AppInventiv, Eastern Peak, Proexe, Apptology, Grey Chain Technology, Mobulous or even Ready4S.

AppFutura has become a global lead-generation platform working in two ways. The first one is a worldwide directory providing high exposure to main app development companies located in different cities around the world. From there, potential customers can found their desired app developer bringing direct inquiries and clicks to the developers' websites. On the other hand, AppFutura has a project dashboard where businesses can post their app development needs, receive development proposals from top development companies and eventually hire their favorite through a safe payment system. For those in need of more thorough support, AppFutura's team can help you select the best candidates for your needs and will also assist you during the whole development process.

App developers are welcome to join our listings of top mobile app developers or get in touch with our team to learn how they can benefit from using our platform.