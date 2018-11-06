Elementary Public Education Systems Are in Crisis

Successful students, teachers and communities focus on creative solutions

RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of California has the 5th largest economy, among all nations, in the entire world. Its public education system is ranked well BELOW 80% of all U.S. states in teacher-student ratios, money invested per student, child safety and overall academic performance. Obviously, our children are at risk. Obviously, budgets for public education are a low priority in Sacramento and will remain so. Obviously, those who are responsible at the local level are obligated to pursue remedies beyond the financial.

When variable factors require expanded curricula in order to accommodate the ever-growing, ever-changing demographics, elementary schools increasingly fail to prepare students for secondary and higher levels of education. Security, socio-economics, “English as a second language”, special education and social assimilation are only a few of the critical supplements to academics in a young child’s development.

Proactive school boards and educators are becoming more innovative and, “thinking outside the box.” Beyond the exercise of a focus on accountability, both in the classrooms, accounting office and the budget planning process, the efficient allocation of limited resources has become a high priority. Likewise, multiple studies have shown that community outreach, parental involvement and commercial sponsorships have lead to expanded after-school activities, mentoring sessions and tutorials. Combined with recreational events and a communal environment, student absenteeism has dropped dramatically while their motivation has increased as much, if not more so. In turn, funding grows with the former as does overall performance in the latter scenario.

As one notable example, the Perris Elementary School district in Riverside, CA, is a small system of almost 6,000 students. The large majority receive subsidized meals, are “English Learners” and the community as whole falls on the lower side of the socio-economic spectrum. On any given school day, 1 in 5 children are missing from the classrooms. Small wonder that the District is ranked as “underperforming” by most metrics. Yet the blame does not fall upon the kids, or their parents or their teachers.

Other school boards have faced equivalent challenges, if not larger ones. They have not only survived, but thrived through effective management, governance and vision. In the current election to seats on the PESD governing body, one candidate has done the unthinkable in politics. Dr. Norman Quintero is a businessman, educator and mental health professional. He has gone on the record with a six-point “Road Map”, identifying specific failures within PESD and providing demonstrable solutions … all without the usual slogans or rhetoric.

“I share a common background and culture with our community, our children and their families. Their success requires my absolute commitment and support to our highly-qualified educators as well. I was blessed by the American public school system with the opportunity to overcome significant challenges throughout my early childhood. I have devoted my life, my career, to public service. Vote not only for me, but for our kids, their parents and their teachers on Tuesday, November 6.”