Join The Upcoming Nonprofit Masonic Lodge Event To Help Fight Hunger In A Tasty Way

Feed the hungry

Traveling Stone Soup has already fed over 250,000 people, and their goal is to feed a million! Brookfield, WI is their next stop on November 3rd of this year.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinley Lodge #307 of Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, is combating American hunger by bringing Travelling Stone Soup/Feed A Million to Brookfield Wisconsin at the beginning of November.

This event is hosted in conjunction with the American Profile Magazine Hometown Heroes, Jim Crosby (Peppermint Jim) and Nick Nicklosovich (Chef Nick), to literally serve up a new take on donation drives, with enough fresh, hot home-cooked soup for over 1,000 people, available for a $5 donation per bowl.

Be sure to bring canned food and dry goods to donate, as donations, proceeds, and extra soup will benefit Feeding America. The Traveling Stone Soup is fighting hunger in a tasty way, with a huge goal of feeding one million Americans through their soup events. They began this effort in 2009 in Michigan before branching out to Arizona, now reaching Wisconsin.

In the 6 years that they have put on these charitable events, they have reached over a quarter of their goal, and impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals in the process. Each community they impact finds it has never been so simple to bring community together and feed the hungry! As Peppermint Jim says, "Gratitude, Keep the Faith and Witness Miracles."

To help feed the hungry in your community, visit the Facebook event page or the Traveling Stone Soup website for more.

Event Details:

4550 N Pilgrim Road, Brookfield, WI

Saturday, November 3rd, 9 AM - 5 PM

Vegetable & Beef Vegetable Soup Bowls for $5

Accepting canned food and dry goods donations