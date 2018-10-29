Author Reveals What Happens Down The Road, At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Reveals What Happens Down The Road, At The Miami Book Fair 2018MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Cameron Miller who hails from Alpena, Michigan. The author enjoys video games, movies, books and is an enthusiastic collector of Godzilla memorabilia. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, a fiction novel that takes the audience into a ride-or-die kind of sensation. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Dr. Reynolds await everyone!
Between the doors of the known and the unknown lie the doors of perception. Mike and Ron have finally developed the thought of leaving the foster home. They decide to run away and head out of the city that is almost completely cut off from the rest of the country. The streets are filled with homeless men scavenging for food and gangs roaming the streets blocking most of the exits and using the city as a new drug empire. The twist only got worse for them as a report about a monster roaming the city looking for prey, has reached them and they could be the next victim. The road that they choose to take certainly leads to the unknown and there is only one question that is left for them to reckon; with the cold, the hunger and fear, will Mike and Ron survive? Will they make it down the road?
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
CAMERON MILLER
AUTHORCENTRIX, INC.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here