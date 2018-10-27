New Collaboration Gets Users Into Dubbing Studios Faster

Post-production innovators are moving quickly to take advantage of the global production boom created by tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING , USA, October 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic Sync Technologies LLC, a global leader in the field of closed captioning and audio description services, and Kiwa Digital, the developers of VoiceQ post-production software, announced today a collaboration that will deliver word-by-word synching for dubbing with astonishing new levels of speed and quality.

VoiceQ is a systemised software solution that automates dialog replacement in the post-production stage of film and television production. It has a global reputation for the precision of its process and the quality performance achieved.

Automatic Sync Technologies (AST) leverages smart automation and professional transcribers to power its CaptionSync closed captioning and audio description services. It is the leading video accessibility service for accuracy, cost-effectiveness, expertise and ease of use.

Today, the VoiceQ Navigator series has been updated to integrate CaptionSync services into the VoiceQ workflow. This creates an innovative workflow that gets users into the dubbing studio faster and more efficiently – without sacrificing quality.

Independent trials across a range of project types have demonstrated 200% - 600% reduction in quality control time, precision quality, and relative cost reduction.

The move is part of VoiceQ’s strategy to integrate “best in breed” workflow and collaboration tools within VoiceQ.

“The industry is calling for global collaboration and efficiencies and this can only be achieved by integrating the best tools available. AST is a world leading provider of closed captioning services. We are delighted to be working with them at the forefront of change in the industry” said VoiceQ CEO Steven Renata.

“VoiceQ’s philosophy of leveraging cutting-edge technology to make video more inclusive around the world mirrors that of AST, and we are honoured to work with them to bring this new technology to market,” said Kevin Erler, CEO of Automatic Sync Technologies.

The new VoiceQ release is available through www.voiceq.com and www.automaticsync.com.

Case studies are available online.

ABOUT VOICEQ:

Developed by New Zealand based software developer Kiwa Digital Ltd, VoiceQ software speeds up the dialog creation and replacement process in the post-production stage of film, video and television production. See www.voiceq.com

ABOUT CAPTIONSYNC:

Developed by Automatic Sync Technologies, CaptionSync closed captioning services have been provided for over 14 years, producing more than 5 million caption files for over 5,000 customers. The AST team employs a smart balance of cutting edge automation technology and experienced professional transcribers to provide closed captions, transcripts, and video search capability, without the error rates found in speech recognition and crowd-sourcing solutions.