How to Alleviate Self Doubt with Carolin Soldo

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was Shakespeare who said, “Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt.” It’s hard to say it better than the man himself. Self-doubt is one of the most crippling forms of resistance we encounter in our day to day lives. And unlike external forces such money restraints, doubt is an internal force which no one else but ourselves experiences. It holds you back from seizing opportunities and prevents you from moving forward… and the only person who can conquer it is yourself. With the help of Carolin Soldo, a life coach with decades of experience in crushing doubt and helping clients achieve goals under her belt, we’re going to look at what self doubt is, and how to get rid of it once and for all.

Ask Yourself Why

“One of the main reasons why we doubt ourselves is that we feel like an imposter.” Carolin Soldo insists. “It actually has a name - imposter syndrome.” This occurs because we feel like we shouldn’t be where we are, that, although we have plenty of experience in our fields, we’re somehow not qualified for what we’re doing. This plants the seed of doubt, and makes you begin to question if you this is actually the path you should be on.

Crush The Doubt

Carolin Soldo says that in order to crush your doubt, you have to constantly remind yourself that you are worthy. Remember that you have work experience, that you’re educated, that you have been through difficult areas of life, and these all of these combined have given you the skills necessary to carry out whatever you’re trying to achieve.

Vocalise

Doubt is very much a mind killer, and works most effectively when it lives exclusively in your mind. In order to shrink your thoughts down to real, life-sized chunks, it’s important to speak about them, to vocalize them to a friend or family member. Revealing your thoughts to the light like this is important - it will help you to see just how exaggerated your doubts were, and how manageable they actually are.

Stop Comparing

“There are so many people in the world, doing so many different things.” Carolin Soldo says. “If you compare yourself to everyone, you’re always going to be miserable about it.” Life comparisons do nothing but exacerbate your negative self worth. It’s important to remember that everyone comes from different backgrounds, with different means and has a different way of approaching their goals. But the way you do yours is just fine. In the end, it’s only a battle with yourself and no one else.

