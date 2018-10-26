How to Alleviate Self Doubt with Carolin Soldo
Ask Yourself Why
“One of the main reasons why we doubt ourselves is that we feel like an imposter.” Carolin Soldo insists. “It actually has a name - imposter syndrome.” This occurs because we feel like we shouldn’t be where we are, that, although we have plenty of experience in our fields, we’re somehow not qualified for what we’re doing. This plants the seed of doubt, and makes you begin to question if you this is actually the path you should be on.
Crush The Doubt
Carolin Soldo says that in order to crush your doubt, you have to constantly remind yourself that you are worthy. Remember that you have work experience, that you’re educated, that you have been through difficult areas of life, and these all of these combined have given you the skills necessary to carry out whatever you’re trying to achieve.
Vocalise
Doubt is very much a mind killer, and works most effectively when it lives exclusively in your mind. In order to shrink your thoughts down to real, life-sized chunks, it’s important to speak about them, to vocalize them to a friend or family member. Revealing your thoughts to the light like this is important - it will help you to see just how exaggerated your doubts were, and how manageable they actually are.
Stop Comparing
“There are so many people in the world, doing so many different things.” Carolin Soldo says. “If you compare yourself to everyone, you’re always going to be miserable about it.” Life comparisons do nothing but exacerbate your negative self worth. It’s important to remember that everyone comes from different backgrounds, with different means and has a different way of approaching their goals. But the way you do yours is just fine. In the end, it’s only a battle with yourself and no one else.
